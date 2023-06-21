Truth Social Speaks Out Amid Complaints Platform Is Banning Accounts

Truth Social told Newsweek it's taking "extensive action" to protect the platform's safety, amid claims it has been on a banning spree.

Donald Trump's social network site has been trending on Twitter, as many people have been sharing screenshots of their Truth Social accounts being banned. The reasons have ranged from sharing links to certain news websites, to making disparaging comments about Trump.

A statement from Truth Social suggests the bans were implemented earlier this week as it took "bot mitigation measures."

Truth Social was launched in February 2022 by the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) as an alternative to Twitter and Facebook. According to Forbes' data, Truth Social has over 2 million active users on its platform — though that number will have surely dropped somewhat, according to the personal testimony of Twitter users.

Many Truth Social users took to Twitter recently to complain that their accounts had been unexpectedly banned. Truth Social is Donald Trump's social media site, which he launched in February 2022. Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

"So #TruthSocial is banning people unfairly without justification and accusing me of doing something egregious," @Pizzamanglb, a vocal MAGA-supporting Twitter account wrote on Monday night. "They banned me after trying to attach a @CitizenFreePres video from [Truth Social] onto Twitter." They included a screenshot of the Truth Social message informing them their account had been banned, an image that was shared several times by many users.

"Your account has been banned for violating our Terms of Service," users were told. "Indefinite bans are a rare and severe sanction, and generally reserved for the most egregious violations of our Terms of Service." If users feel their ban was "unjust, immoral, or downright wrong" then they are given information on how to appeal and have their accounts reinstated.

"Evidently Truth Social has banned a whole lot of accounts this evening... conservative, liberal, it doesn't matter... it banned them all...," @Kadroll wrote on Twitter summarizing the situation.

Of the many accounts spotted on Twitter complaining of a ban: one got banned for sharing a link to a Time Magazine article disproving a claim made by Trump, another claimed he got banned for posting "Biden Harris '24," while another was banned for writing "Trump is f*****." There was many more ban complaints where no reason was given.

Evidently Truth Social has banned a whole lot of accounts this evening... conservative, liberal, it doesn't matter... it banned them all... — Kerry Droll 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 🏁 🌊🇺🇦🌻 (@kadroll) June 20, 2023

When contacted for comment, a Truth Social representative told Newsweek: "Truth Social takes extensive action to identify and remove bots so that Truth remains an extremely safe platform. Any accounts that are inadvertently affected by bot mitigation measures are quickly restored and notified."

Some of those who were complaining of Truth Social bans did later take to Twitter to confirm that their accounts had been reinstated. After returning to the site, many users suggested that it was because Truth Social was "hacked," though there doesn't appear to be any evidence to support this claim.

The actions taken by Truth Social and its parent company appear to have culled a number of accounts belonging to real people.

Clay Jones, a political cartoonist who's provided content for newspapers and CNN, detailed his ban on Twitter on Monday. "[...] Tonight, I finally did it. I got banned, not suspended, banned on Truth Social. Congratulations to me," he wrote. He suggested in following comments that it may have had something to do with the latest cartoon that he'd posted on there, which showed Trump in jail being visited by his children.

I joined Truth Social just so I could see what it was about, and so I'd know what I was talking about when I criticized it. But tonight, I finally did it. I got banned, not suspended, banned on Truth Social. Congratulations to me. pic.twitter.com/iW0elXEn4r — Clay Jones (@claytoonz) June 20, 2023

The account @EastEndJoe, who claims to be blocked on Twitter by conservative politician Kari Lake and former Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, says he was banned from Truth Social for posting a picture of Hunter Biden with the caption "Witch Hunt" beneath it.

This is likely a reference to the recent court case where Joe Biden's son Hunter pled guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and a gun offense.