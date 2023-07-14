Pets

Try Not To Laugh at the Finalists in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

By
Pets Pets Photography Cats Dogs

The finalists for the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2023 have been announced, among them a photobombing pooch, an Einstein-like cat and a dog cuddling a toy orangutan.

Newsweek has included ten of our favorites below.

One picture, captioned "the big boss," shows a large cat resting in a human-like pose. Another shows a kitten seemingly unaware that it is about to be pounced on by a companion.

Comedy Pets
"A life changing event" by finalist Michel Zoghzoghi. Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets

The U.K.-based competition was created by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.

Comedy Pets
"Barking" by finalist Chris Porsz. Chris Porsz/Comedy Pets

The 25 finalists will be carefully considered by the judges, all "expert animal lovers." They include TV presenter and conservationist Kate Humble, comedian, TV presenter and writer Mel Giedroyc, TV vet and animal welfare campaigner Emma Milne and professional pet photographer ElkeVogelsang.

Comedy Pets
"The big boss" by finalist Kenichi Morinaga. Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

The winners for 2023 will be announced on August 11.

"Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs," Sullam, co-founder of the Comedy Pets said in a press release. "The job is now on to find the Overall Winner of Comedy Pets 2023 and of course, the People's Choice Award winner where everyone can get involved."

Comedy Pets
"Kylian's sleep" by finalist Katia Pillonel. Katia Pillonel/Comedy Pets

The competition was set up as a way to "promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues" and "celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives," according to its website.

Comedy Pets
"When digging a hole gets serious" by finalist Sophie Boynton Sophie Boynton/Comedy Pets

There are multiple categories in the competition:

  • Dog
  • Cat
  • The Mighty Horse
  • All Other Creatures Great and Small
  • Pets who look like their owners
  • Junior
Comedy Pets
"Victory" by finalist Kazutoshi Ono. Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets

There is also a video category.

Last year's winners were Kenichi Morinaga, with the picture Boom Boom—which captured a cartoon like moment between two cats who bumped heads with each other on a wall.

Comedy Pets
"Albert Einstein" by finalist Masayoshi Yamamoto. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets

Another winner was Jose Bayon with their picture Nilo's Love for water.

Comedy Pets
"The 498th round of hide and seek was getting a bit old" by finalist Kim Horstmanshof. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets

This image showed an adopted puppy at 10 months old—who had been hit by a car and barely survived—discovering his love of water for the first time.

Comedy Pets
"Football free kick" by finalist Kenichi Morinaga. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets

In the equestrian category, Radim Filipek's image of a horse baring its teeth at the camera scooped the prize.

Comedy Pets
"So this is the source of happiness" by finalist Corinna Mooser. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets
Read more

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about the photograph awards? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC