Try Not To Laugh at the Finalists in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

The finalists for the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2023 have been announced, among them a photobombing pooch, an Einstein-like cat and a dog cuddling a toy orangutan.
Newsweek has included ten of our favorites below.
One picture, captioned "the big boss," shows a large cat resting in a human-like pose. Another shows a kitten seemingly unaware that it is about to be pounced on by a companion.
The U.K.-based competition was created by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.
The 25 finalists will be carefully considered by the judges, all "expert animal lovers." They include TV presenter and conservationist Kate Humble, comedian, TV presenter and writer Mel Giedroyc, TV vet and animal welfare campaigner Emma Milne and professional pet photographer ElkeVogelsang.
The winners for 2023 will be announced on August 11.
"Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs," Sullam, co-founder of the Comedy Pets said in a press release. "The job is now on to find the Overall Winner of Comedy Pets 2023 and of course, the People's Choice Award winner where everyone can get involved."
The competition was set up as a way to "promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues" and "celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives," according to its website.
There are multiple categories in the competition:
- Dog
- Cat
- The Mighty Horse
- All Other Creatures Great and Small
- Pets who look like their owners
- Junior
There is also a video category.
Last year's winners were Kenichi Morinaga, with the picture Boom Boom—which captured a cartoon like moment between two cats who bumped heads with each other on a wall.
Another winner was Jose Bayon with their picture Nilo's Love for water.
This image showed an adopted puppy at 10 months old—who had been hit by a car and barely survived—discovering his love of water for the first time.
In the equestrian category, Radim Filipek's image of a horse baring its teeth at the camera scooped the prize.
Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about the photograph awards? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.