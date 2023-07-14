Try Not To Laugh at the Finalists in the 2023 Comedy Pet Photography Awards

The finalists for the Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2023 have been announced, among them a photobombing pooch, an Einstein-like cat and a dog cuddling a toy orangutan.

Newsweek has included ten of our favorites below.

One picture, captioned "the big boss," shows a large cat resting in a human-like pose. Another shows a kitten seemingly unaware that it is about to be pounced on by a companion.

"A life changing event" by finalist Michel Zoghzoghi. Michel Zoghzoghi/Comedy Pets

The U.K.-based competition was created by photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam.

"Barking" by finalist Chris Porsz. Chris Porsz/Comedy Pets

The 25 finalists will be carefully considered by the judges, all "expert animal lovers." They include TV presenter and conservationist Kate Humble, comedian, TV presenter and writer Mel Giedroyc, TV vet and animal welfare campaigner Emma Milne and professional pet photographer ElkeVogelsang.

"The big boss" by finalist Kenichi Morinaga. Kenichi Morinaga/Comedy Pets

The winners for 2023 will be announced on August 11.

"Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs," Sullam, co-founder of the Comedy Pets said in a press release. "The job is now on to find the Overall Winner of Comedy Pets 2023 and of course, the People's Choice Award winner where everyone can get involved."

"Kylian's sleep" by finalist Katia Pillonel. Katia Pillonel/Comedy Pets

The competition was set up as a way to "promote positive awareness of animal welfare issues" and "celebrate the incredible and valuable contribution that pets can and do have on our lives," according to its website.

"When digging a hole gets serious" by finalist Sophie Boynton Sophie Boynton/Comedy Pets

There are multiple categories in the competition:

Dog

Cat

The Mighty Horse

All Other Creatures Great and Small

Pets who look like their owners

Junior

"Victory" by finalist Kazutoshi Ono. Kazutoshi Ono/Comedy Pets

There is also a video category.

Last year's winners were Kenichi Morinaga, with the picture Boom Boom—which captured a cartoon like moment between two cats who bumped heads with each other on a wall.

"Albert Einstein" by finalist Masayoshi Yamamoto. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets

Another winner was Jose Bayon with their picture Nilo's Love for water.

"The 498th round of hide and seek was getting a bit old" by finalist Kim Horstmanshof. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets

This image showed an adopted puppy at 10 months old—who had been hit by a car and barely survived—discovering his love of water for the first time.

"Football free kick" by finalist Kenichi Morinaga. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets

In the equestrian category, Radim Filipek's image of a horse baring its teeth at the camera scooped the prize.

"So this is the source of happiness" by finalist Corinna Mooser. Klaus Peter/Comedy Pets

Do you have an animal or nature story to share with Newsweek? Do you have a question about the photograph awards? Let us know via nature@newsweek.com.