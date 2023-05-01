Try Not To Smile at These Munchkin Cats 'Bunny Hopping' Down the Stairs

Two munchkin cats hopping down a stairway are making the internet smile.

The adorable video was shared to TikTok by cat mom Hayley (@munchkinstevie), and shows tiny-legged felines Stevie and Nonna bouncing down the stairs.

"It's a little unusual because they hop down like bunnies and it's hard not to find that adorable," Hayley told Newsweek.

Stevie doesn't walk down the stairs, she bunny hops. @munchkinstevie

TikTokers clearly agreed, with the cute clip receiving 1.7 million views and over 500,000 likes already.

Munchkins are a breed of cat with medium-sized bodies and short legs. The result of a genetic mutation, munchkins are also known as "sausage cats" or "cat weasels."

Their legs are roughly three inches shorter than average, but this doesn't stop them from exploring. Described by Daily Paws as a curious cat breed, they are known for their high energy and "kitten-like" personality, which lasts into adulthood.

Nonna's majestic leaps won hearts on TikTok. @munchkinstevie

Stevie's previous owner purchased her for breeding, but after a difficult first pregnancy decided to put her up for adoption. Hayley fell in love with the 5-year-old munchkin, driving six hours to pick her up.

Nonna, 8, was rescued from a mass hoarding situation with 30 other felines. After seeing a shelter photo of Nonna's "little blep" tongue, Hayley knew she had to have her.

"My husband loved the idea of adopting an older cat and giving them a good life," she said.

During the pandemic, Hayley decided to share her fur babies with the world. The "bunny hopping" videos are particularly popular, especially when Hayley combines them with pop tunes.

Their little legs don't stop Stevie and Nonna from causing trouble. @munchkinstevie

"I pair their hops with songs where the beat matches and this seems to be what people really love," she said.

Despite their little legs, Stevie and Nonna can do everything longer-limbed cats can.

"I think there's a real misconception around munchkins and their abilities," Hayley said.

"[Stevie and Nonna] scale their cat tree, jump up onto high surfaces and zoom around the place like they own it."

She said her cats have no trouble handling steps, with Nonna often tripping Hayley up as she's going down the stairs.

The munchkin cats' tiny legs have won them a big fanbase. @munchkinstevie

'Serotonin Boost'

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the bunny hops, with Nessel13 calling the video "perfection."

"So. Much. Joy!!!" said firedancer22.

"This brightened my day no end," agreed Cat M CT.

"They are beautiful rabbits," wrote LiliK.

"[Thank you] for the serotonin boost," said Laz.

"I'm glad this wasn't longer because I would have kept watching," commented lightskies.

While Bell demanded: "PROTECT THESE HAPPY CLOUDS AT ALL COSTS."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.