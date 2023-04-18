Rescue and Adoption

Try Not To Smile at Rescue Dog's Happy Zoomies After Getting Adopted

By
Rescue and Adoption Dogs Pets Animal behavior Animals

A rescue dog's delighted zoomies are melting hearts online, with the former stray leaving the shelter for her forever home.

The cute clip was shared to TikTok by Joy Bastow (@joybastow), co-founder of animal rescue service Healing Hearts Rehab.

The footage shows 1-year-old Betty excitedly dashing around the animal shelter. She playfully jumps up on shelter workers, before happily speeding back and forth across the room with her tail wagging the whole time.

"Betty got ADOPTED!!!" Bastow wrote in the captions. "Wohooooo!!!"

TikTok users were also thrilled for the adorable doggo, with the video receiving over 137,000 views.

Rescue dog Betty running around shelter
One-year-old Akbash Betty was found hiding in a tree in Temple, Texas, on December 18. @joybastow

3.1 Million Dogs Enter Animal Shelters Annually

Although it's difficult to measure the number of stray dogs across the country, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that 3.1 million dogs enter animal shelters each year.

Sadly, only 2 million shelter dogs are adopted, while 390,000 are euthanized.

Betty is an Akbash, a hybrid of a gazehound and mastiff that originates in Turkey and is rare in the U.S. She was seen hiding in a tree near a busy road in Temple, Texas, in December 2022.

A local animal lover tried to approach her, but a terrified Betty kept her distance. The finder started to leave food for Betty, while posting on local lost and found animal groups, hoping to find an owner. She also reached out to Bastow for help.

Rescue dog Betty's happy zoomies
Betty was thrilled to find her forever home, zooming about the shelter. @joybastow

"We loaded up with snacks in hand and once there I knew we had to set a trap for her as she was scared and growling at us," Bastow told Newsweek.

Her husband fetched the trap and some chicken, and within minutes Betty had climbed inside.

"The poor girl was starving," Bastow said. "We loaded her up and took her home for her to get medical attention first thing Monday morning."

Healing Hearts Rehab was co-founded by Bastow, her husband, and her mom Debra Wells in 2018. The center specializes in medical cases and supporting animals that have survived traumatic events. Betty was found to have a severe vaginal prolapse, which the vet said was likely caused by hormones during a heat cycle and straining.

Prolapses can cause infections and problems urinating. Betty was also found to have anemia, a urinary tract infection, an elevated white blood cell count and hookworms in her intestines.

Betty received surgery to fix the prolapse, as well as antibiotics and vaccinations. Two weeks later, Betty was almost physically healed, but the mental scars would take a lot longer.

Betty running around fields at new home
Betty now has four acres to run around and her new owners are training her to protect sheep. @joybastow

Bastow's mom, Debra Wells, also a co-founder of Healing Hearts Rehab, spent months giving Betty the love and support she needed.

"Each day Betty improved both physically and mentally," Bastow said.

Bastow doesn't know where Betty came from, or how long she was a stray for. Fortunately, Betty was adopted on March 24. Her new home has four acres of land, and she is being trained to protect sheep.

"Betty is doing fantastic in her new home," Bastow said. "[She can] just be a happy and spoiled girl."

'Rescues Are the Best'

TikTok users couldn't get enough of Betty's zoomies, with the adorable footage receiving over 18,000 likes.

"Yay Betty!" commented Beth aka Precious.

"The run of pure liberating joy," said user4518719067559.

"Rescues are the best," wrote user5166272400243.

"4 acres is great for a dog her size. She'll have a great time," said
user3910683159321.

While IceQueenGD commented: "Enjoy your best life Betty, you deserve it."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

