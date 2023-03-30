Try Not to Smile at This Trainee Service Dog Wearing Croc-Like Shoes

A trainee service dog rocking a pair of Croc-like shoes is delighting Reddit users.

In a photo shared to the Made Me Smile subreddit by user Casey Lilly (u/SpinningSpoonie), Buffy can be seen wearing four adorable pink clogs on her feet. The shoes are popular with service dogs as they protect their paws.

Although the brand's resin footwear has long divided opinions, Buffy makes the look work for her, combining her Crocs with a matching pink neck scarf.

"So they make Crocs for dogs now... and suddenly my dog thinks she's a supermodel," Lilly wrote alongside the post.

Proving that work attire can be stylish, Reddit users dubbed the trainee service dog's outfit "absolutely adorable."

Founded in 2002, the shoes have always been divisive. The foam clogs have garnered devoted followers and avid haters over the past two decades, with one bride even creating a pair of custom Crocs for her wedding day.

The brand is particularly popular among workers needing to be on their feet all day, which may make them a perfect fit for a service dog.

Lilly adopted mixed-breed rescue dog Buffy in early 2022. Despite only being 2 years old, Buffy had already lived in three different homes and had suffered neglect and abuse.

A friend reached out to Lilly asking if she'd foster Buffy. Lilly agreed to watch her for the weekend and drove an hour to pick her up.

"She was so dirty she was gray, her ears were matted and dirty, but she was calm and friendly," Lilly told Newsweek.

"I loaded her up into the back of my car and immediately she scooted up and rested her head on my shoulder. My heart melted."

Lilly decided to adopt her, but quickly realized that Buffy also had the potential to be a service dog.

Lilly suffers from type 1 narcolepsy and lacks the protein hypocretin, which regulates sleep cycles. As a result, she struggles with daytime drowsiness, brain fog and confusion.

She is also prone to cataplexy, sudden muscle weakness brought on by strong emotional responses such as shock, anger or laughter. Once her cataplexy has been triggered, she is unable to move or speak for several minutes, despite being conscious. This response can happen several times a day.

Now three years old, Buffy is sailing through her training classes and has just a few months left before her title is official.

"She's super attentive to my changes in mood or wellbeing, as well as being calm and excited to execute the commands given. She's a rock star," Lilly said.

Buffy rocked her "Crocs" on a recent trip to Costco. Casey Lilly

Although similar to Crocs for humans, the shoes Buffy wears are actually WagWellies by pet clothing chain WagWear.

"They are a much-loved shoe for service dog handlers because they are flexible, stay on the foot well, and are very comfortable for the dog to wear," Lilly said.

The shoes protect the dog's feet from hot and cold temperatures, as well as items such as glass in parking lots. They also give the animals better traction on slippery floors, and even stop dogs from tracking dirt indoors.

Apparently Buffy loves her WagWellies, but was a little confused the first time she tried them on.

"She is an easygoing girl who will do ANYTHING for a treat," Lilly said.

"She let me put the shoes on her with very little trouble. Of course, she walked like a duck for a minute or so."

Reddit users agreed that Buffy was a "supermodel," with JoyJonesIII commenting: "She could be a spokesdog for those shoes."

"She's one of the prettiest dogs I've ever seen and I would like to order four hundred of those Crocs in her honor," said Informal_Anything_69.

While PrestigiousHedgeHog8 joked: "They look better on your dog than I've ever seen them look on people."

