Tucker Carlson Fans Respond to Fox News' First Replacement Host: 'Nope'

Agitated fans of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson are rejecting the network's first attempt at a replacement host.

Long-serving Fox News personality Brian Kilmeade anchored the new show Fox News Tonight in Carlson's former 8 p.m. time slot on Monday, only hours after the network unexpectedly announced that it had decided to "part ways" with Carlson.

"As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways," Kilmeade said as the show began. "I wish Tucker the best. I'm great friends with Tucker and always will be. But right now, it's time for Fox News Tonight, so let's get started."

Kilmeade is the first in a series of rotating guest hosts who are expected to anchor Fox News Tonight until a permanent successor to Carlson's popular opinion show Tucker Carlson Tonight takes the time slot.

Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade, left, is pictured on "Fox & Friends" on November 16, 2022, in New York City. Then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, right, is shown at a National Review Institute summit on March 29, 2019, in Washington, D.C. Carlson's triggered fans on Monday rejected Kilmeade, the network's first attempt at a replacement host to fill Carlson's former time slot. John Lamparski/Getty; Chip Somodevilla/Getty

In a tweet shortly before the show was set to air on Monday, Kilmeade urged viewers to "join [him] at 8 p.m.," triggering a firestorm of negative responses from Carlson fans who promised they would not be watching.

"Nope!" tweeted @pmdarnell.

Nope! — Paul Darnell (@pmdarnell) April 24, 2023

"Hard pass," @Jerz_66 tweeted.

Hard pass — Jerz (@Jerz_66) April 24, 2023

"Not in a million years!" tweeted @GaysForTrump24.

Not in a million years! — Gays For Trump (@GaysForTrump24) April 24, 2023

"This is the only replacement for Tucker that I will be happy with, and make it last forever," @CarpeDonktum tweeted alongside an animated GIF of a television screen flashing "no signal."

This is the only replacement for Tucker that I will be happy with, and make it last forever. pic.twitter.com/BucmYWC37N — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) April 24, 2023

"Yeah, that's gonna be a no from me, dawg," tweeted @LedStorms.

Yeah, that’s gonna be a no from me, dawg. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Ryan Ledendecker (@LedStorms) April 24, 2023

"Not a snowball's chance in hell," @Right2Liberty tweeted.

Not a snowball’s chance in hell. — Right2Liberty🇺🇸 (@Right2Liberty) April 24, 2023

"Not a chance," tweeted @Crimsontider. "Fox is dead to me.."

Not a chance. Fox is dead to me.. — Debbie Dooley (@Crimsontider) April 25, 2023

"No Tucker no fox," @drewthompson100 tweeted.

No Tucker no fox pic.twitter.com/r9Gdp0tY30 — Drew Thompson (@drewthompson100) April 24, 2023

"Sorry Brian, that time slot was Tucker Carlson's and I won't be watching," tweeted @YordieSands. "Good luck to you personally, but you are no Tucker Carlson."

Sorry Brian, that time slot was Tucker Carlson's and I won't be watching. Good luck to you personally, but you are no Tucker Carlson. — Yordie Sands 🌺 (@YordieSands) April 24, 2023

Some Carlson fans claimed that they had canceled subscriptions to streaming service Fox Nation or cable television in response to the decision to drop the conservative pundit.

"Nope again!" @AuthorEKaySims tweeted. "#NOTOFOXNEWS Canceled FOX NATION! I stand with @TuckerCarlson."

"No chance," tweeted @CallahanAutoCo. "Cancelled cable today."

No chance 😂 cancelled cable today — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) April 24, 2023

"Good bye!" @ColonelMark4 tweeted alongside an image appearing to show a Fox Nation subscription canceled.

Kilmeade did receive a small number of positive responses, although few said they would definitely be watching him on Monday.

"Honestly my favorite Fox News host has always been Brian Kilmeade so this doesn't effect [sic] me," tweeted @PaulinAntioch.

Honestly my favorite Fox News host has always been Brian Kilmeade so this doesn’t effect me — 1 Nation Under God (@PaulinAntioch) April 24, 2023

"I do like Brian Kilmeade but I'm a little to [sic] pissed off to watch that time slot," @Andrew17019007 tweeted.

I do like Brian Kilmeade but I’m a little to pissed off to watch that time slot. — Andrew (@Andrew17019007) April 24, 2023

Newsweek has reached out via email to Fox News for comment.

Kilmeade previously enraged supporters of former President Donald Trump for rejecting false claims that the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" and describing the ex-president as "unhinged" after losing the election.

Last month, Kilmeade derisively praised Trump on air for successfully avoiding "having lunch with white supremacists" in recent months, arguing that the former president's 2024 campaign was on "a bit of a roll."

It is unclear when or where Carlson might return to conservative commentary. His exit from Fox News apparently came with little warning, with the now-former host having told viewers that he would be "back" on Monday during his final broadcast on Friday.

Carlson's departure came only days after Fox settled a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems for a massive $787.5 million. It also came after Carlson was named in a lawsuit from his former producer Abby Grossberg, who alleges that he oversaw a hostile and discriminatory work environment.