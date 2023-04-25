Tucker Carlson Offered Job by ex-Fox Host After Leaving Network

After abruptly leaving Fox News on Monday, Tucker Carlson has received an informal offer of employment from another former host of the network, Glenn Beck.

Beck discussed the departure of the Fox News' rating star on Monday on his show on the television and radio network TheBlaze, which he owns. Mentioning that he and Carlson have "become friends" over the years, Beck said he would love to have the television host working for his company.

"We would love to have you here. You won't miss a beat. And together, the two of us will tear it up. Just tear it up," he said, addressing Carlson while talking to presenter Stu Burguiere.

People walk past the News Corporation headquarters, home to Fox News, in New York City, on April 18, 2023. After abruptly leaving Fox News on Monday, Tucker Carlson has received an informal offer of employment from another former host of the network, Glenn Lee Beck. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"That would be fascinating," Burguiere, who co-hosted the show, said.

"It would be," Beck replied, highlighting the hypothetical tone of the offer.

"I'm sure there will be quite a large contingency of people trying to get that," Burguiere continued.

"I think that will kill Fox. I really do," said Beck. "I know so many people that, you know, still kind of like Fox. And they watch the other shows. But they're like, Tucker, Tucker is the only one that I really trust. You lose Tucker Carlson. I think that really kills them. Hey, have I reminded you to join TheBlaze?"

The circumstances surrounding Carlson's departure from Fox News are still unclear as of early Tuesday but the announcement has followed weeks of turmoil for the network. Only a few days prior, Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems for a total of $787.5 million.

While various media outlets have said that Carlson was ousted by the network, Fox News itself has been vague. The network announced Carlson's departure with a surprise statement that read: "Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Beck and Burguiere read the statement during their show, with the former Fox News host saying that the network said "exactly" the same thing when he left. Beck worked for Fox News between January 2009 and June 2011 before moving to create his own radio and television network, TheBlaze.

Beck said that it's possible that Carlson was made to leave because the network had made it "unworkable" for him after asking him to "change maybe the format of the show" or wanting him to do things differently.

Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment by email.