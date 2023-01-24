Tucker Carlson's Confusion Over Vagina-Shaped Cloud Sparks Wave of Jokes

Fox News' Tucker Carlson has faced ridicule on social media for his reaction to a vagina-shaped cloud weather phenomenon.

A clip of Carlson speaking about the cloud—spotted last week in Bursa, Turkey—has gone viral on Twitter. The clip has so far been viewed more than 330,000 times since being posted on Monday night.

During his show, Carlson showed an image of the phenomenon and said: "You may have seen pictures of the very strangely shaped object that appeared in the skies over Turkey.

"What is that exactly? It is not normal, no matter what they tell you," Carlson added while laughing.

Replying to the video, meteorologist and 7News weather forecaster Mike Nelson corrected Carlson and mocked him with a link to a book about climates.

"Tucker Carlson it is a lenticular cloud! BTW, here is something else you can learn.

"Here is a link for a free download of 'The World's Littlest Book on Climate'

Mike Nelson, chief meteorologist Denver 7, Fellow of the American Meteorological society."

Other social media users mocked Carlson for his confused and surprised reaction by claiming it looked like a vagina and would be unfamiliar to the Fox News host.

Filmmaker and comic book writer, Joseph Michael Straczynski tweeted: "God appears over the Earth as a giant space vagina, and Tucker Carlson goes completely out of his mind."

Social media user Talyn777 made the same joke and tweeted: "Of course Tucker doesn't know what a vagina looks like."

Twitter user Gamegrouch made a similar joke and wrote: "Tucker Carlson it is a space vagina. The thing that scares Republican men the most."

Other social media users highlighted that Carlson's reaction emulated a joke made in the animated show The Simpsons. Twitter users began tagging Carlson with screengrab of the joke from the show.

According to the U.K. Met Office, lenticular clouds may look strange but can occasionally occur.

"They look a lot like the traditional shape of flying saucers in science fiction, and real lenticular clouds are believed to be one the most common explanations for UFO sightings across the world.

"[They form] when air blows across a mountain range, in certain circumstances, it can set up a train of large standing waves in the air downstream, rather like ripples forming in a river when water flows over an obstruction.

"If there is enough moisture in the air, the rising motion of the wave will cause water vapour to condense, forming the unique appearance of lenticular clouds."

Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment.