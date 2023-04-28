Tucker Carlson's Chances of Becoming President, According to Bookmakers

A leading bookmaker is offering odds on Tucker Carlson winning the 2024 presidential election after his sudden departure from Fox News triggered speculation he might launch a bid for the White House.

Fox News announced it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson on Monday in a surprise move that reverberated across the American conservative movement.

If Carlson does announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination it could pose a fresh danger to former President Donald Trump, who has recently built up a strong lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, widely regarded as his most dangerous potential rival.

British betting firm Betfair is offering odds of 80/1 on Carlson winning the 2024 presidential election, along with odds of 50/1 on him being the Republican Party's candidate at that election and 6/1 on him being Trump's pick for vice president.

Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium Feszt Esztergom, Hungary, on August 7, 2021. A leading bookmaker is offering odds on Carlson winning the 2024 presidential election after his sudden departure from Fox News triggered speculation he might launch a bid for the White House. Janos Kummer/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek Sam Rosbottom, a Betfair spokesperson, commented: "Tucker Carlson, who has hinted at having presidential ambitions in the past, is 80/1 to win the 2024 presidential election, while he is 50/1 to be the Republican nominee. Donald Trump said he was 'shocked' by Carlson's Fox News departure and the latter is 6/1 to be the 76-year-old's vice president pick."

After it was announced that Carlson was leaving Fox News, Rick Wilson, a former Republican strategist who co-founded anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, argued he would be a stronger challenger for the Republican nomination than DeSantis.

He tweeted: "What if he runs? He's rich enough. He'd instantly have an online fundraising juggernaut second only to Trump, and perhaps surpassing him. He's polarizing, terrible, and utterly amoral…in short, better than Ron DeSantis for the base.

"I'd argue he's the only Republican who presents a material danger to Donald Trump in a primary.

"Celebrity, money, mental acuity, cynicism, pro-Putin isolationism, and an overt love of authoritarianism are a pretty strong secret sauce for the MAGA base."

Addressing Newsweek, GOP strategist John Feehery made a similar argument, commenting: "If Tucker decided to run for president, he would be an immediate threat to Trump and to the rest of the field."

On Thursday Carlson posted a two-minute video on Twitter claiming most of the debates on American television are "unbelievably stupid," and avoid "the undeniably big topics...war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources."

Carlson didn't address his departure from Fox News directly, but did predict "our current orthodoxies won't last" as "this moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue."

The clip was widely shared on Twitter, receiving more than 216,000 retweets and accumulating over 21 million views.

Newsweek has contacted Carlson for comment via Twitter direct message.