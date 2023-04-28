U.S.

Tucker Carlson's Chances of Becoming President, According to Bookmakers

By
U.S. Tucker Carlson Fox News Donald Trump 2024 Election

A leading bookmaker is offering odds on Tucker Carlson winning the 2024 presidential election after his sudden departure from Fox News triggered speculation he might launch a bid for the White House.

Fox News announced it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson on Monday in a surprise move that reverberated across the American conservative movement.

If Carlson does announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination it could pose a fresh danger to former President Donald Trump, who has recently built up a strong lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, widely regarded as his most dangerous potential rival.

British betting firm Betfair is offering odds of 80/1 on Carlson winning the 2024 presidential election, along with odds of 50/1 on him being the Republican Party's candidate at that election and 6/1 on him being Trump's pick for vice president.

Tucker Carlson in Hungary
Tucker Carlson speaks during the Mathias Corvinus Collegium Feszt Esztergom, Hungary, on August 7, 2021. A leading bookmaker is offering odds on Carlson winning the 2024 presidential election after his sudden departure from Fox News triggered speculation he might launch a bid for the White House. Janos Kummer/GETTY

Speaking to Newsweek Sam Rosbottom, a Betfair spokesperson, commented: "Tucker Carlson, who has hinted at having presidential ambitions in the past, is 80/1 to win the 2024 presidential election, while he is 50/1 to be the Republican nominee. Donald Trump said he was 'shocked' by Carlson's Fox News departure and the latter is 6/1 to be the 76-year-old's vice president pick."

After it was announced that Carlson was leaving Fox News, Rick Wilson, a former Republican strategist who co-founded anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project, argued he would be a stronger challenger for the Republican nomination than DeSantis.

He tweeted: "What if he runs? He's rich enough. He'd instantly have an online fundraising juggernaut second only to Trump, and perhaps surpassing him. He's polarizing, terrible, and utterly amoral…in short, better than Ron DeSantis for the base.

"I'd argue he's the only Republican who presents a material danger to Donald Trump in a primary.

"Celebrity, money, mental acuity, cynicism, pro-Putin isolationism, and an overt love of authoritarianism are a pretty strong secret sauce for the MAGA base."

Read more

Addressing Newsweek, GOP strategist John Feehery made a similar argument, commenting: "If Tucker decided to run for president, he would be an immediate threat to Trump and to the rest of the field."

On Thursday Carlson posted a two-minute video on Twitter claiming most of the debates on American television are "unbelievably stupid," and avoid "the undeniably big topics...war, civil liberties, emerging science, demographic change, corporate power, natural resources."

Carlson didn't address his departure from Fox News directly, but did predict "our current orthodoxies won't last" as "this moment is too inherently ridiculous to continue."

The clip was widely shared on Twitter, receiving more than 216,000 retweets and accumulating over 21 million views.

Newsweek has contacted Carlson for comment via Twitter direct message.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Tucker Carlson
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin Tucker Carlson
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC