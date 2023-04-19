Turtle Caught Riding Florida Alligator 'Like It's a Horse' in Amazing Pic

Turtles and alligators are unlikely companions. So when Florida-based travel blogger Jef Henninger saw a turtle riding a 10-foot gator around a pond in Tampa, he had to take a snap.

"You know you're in #florida when you see a turtle riding a gator around a pond like it's a horse," Henninger said in a post on his Facebook page, Traveling with Jef.

"I've seen turtles near alligators before so I wasn't completely shocked but I've never seen a turtle actually ride a gator so that was pretty funny," Henninger told Newsweek.

Florida is home to roughly 1.3 million alligators, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. It also boasts more than 30 species of native turtles, most of which are found in freshwater. Both reptile groups can be found in ponds, swamps, rivers and wetlands across the state.

A photo of a turtle riding an alligator in Tampa, Florida.

"I have a lot of experience with alligators and they don't seem to mind [other animals] much," Henninger said. "Most have a natural fear of humans but other than that, they will usually share their space with birds, turtles and other animals."

However, like the little gingerbread man riding the fox in the well-known fable, there is always a chance that any risk-taking turtles might get eaten.

Alligators are opportunistic feeders, which means they will eat almost anything they can get their jaws on, including fish, snakes, small mammals and turtles.

"While [eating turtles] is not something they do often, it's not incredibly rare," Henninger said. "Thankfully I've never seen it in person but a number of people in Florida have posted pictures and videos of gators eating turtles. That's why it's always interesting to see gators so close to turtles and birds—those animals have no idea that they can be dinner at any moment."

After paddling through the pond, the alligator stopped near the edge of the water.

"They both just stayed there," Henninger said. "I came back an hour later and they were both in the same general area, although the turtle was now on a log."

When walking in alligator country you should always keep away from the water's edge and keep your pets on a leash. Above all, you should never feed the alligators as this conditions them to associate people with food.