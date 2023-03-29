Fury as Mom Tells Child's Home Tutor to Make Her Lunch and Sort Medicines

A mom has been criticized for asking her daughter's tutor to make the girl lunch and give her medication, as well as perform teaching duties.

The tutor wrote on Mumsnet, a UK advice forum, to explain that they'd been asked to "make her lunch and give her medicine." User Excitedforeaster added that they tutor this student a few days a week for around three hours per session.

The mom asked if they prepare lunch for the girl and sort out her eye drops, which needed to be done at a specific time. While the tutor is there to educate the 11-year-old, they weren't so sure about being asked to do the extra tasks before leaving.

Stock images of a home tutor teaching a child and (inset top left) of a woman chopping vegetables. A mom has been criticized for asking her daughter's tutor to make lunch and sort her medication. Halfpoint / Ivanko_Brnjakovic/Getty Images

The ADP Research Institute collates data on the labor market and employee performance. A worldwide survey in 2021, which looked at responses from over 32,000 employees, found that 90 percent of people are satisfied with their job. However, workers give away more than 8.5 hours of unpaid work per week.

The Mumsnet poster wrote that they "don't mind" doing these jobs, but they didn't appear to be part of their role as a tutor.

The post read: "I don't mind doing the girl's lunch etc or medicine, but I'm not sure how to feel about this? Would you say this is part of the job, would you mind doing it?"

User Excitedforeaster added in a comment that they "felt a bit weird" doing the eye drops for a student, and that the mom would have returned home 30 minutes later anyway.

The founder of My Communicoach, Devon Climer, is a leadership communication consultant who helps people adopt effective communication skills.

Saying no can be difficult for employees, but Climer told Newsweek that it's pivotal not to always agree to things if they're going to have a negative impact on the task at hand.

"My biggest piece of advice to directly, yet respectfully, communicate 'no' is to focus on the 'why' behind the 'no,'" Climer said.

"Why is saying no to extra tasks essential for your success? In this case, it's the success of the student requiring tutoring," Climer added. "In this scenario, declining extra jobs that aren't involved in tutoring will allow the much-needed time to help the student focus on their studies, and ultimately reach their academic goals."

Climer said that saying no to extra demands is effectively saying yes to more time tutoring, "to increase the student's odds of improved academic performance."

Since the post was shared on March 22, it has received more than 200 comments from other Mumsnet users, mostly in support of the tutor. Many people agree that the mom shouldn't be making extra demands as the tutor isn't there for childcare purposes.

One comment read: "That's a role for the nanny/babysitter. Isn't that interrupting your tutoring time anyway? I'd say you'd rather concentrate on the tutoring, otherwise charge for an additional 30 mins."

Another user wrote: "Giving any medication to anyone is a huge responsibility. She is out of order. Completely your fault if anything goes wrong. No way would I ever agree to this."

Newsweek was not able to verify the details of the case.

Have you had a workplace dilemma? Let us know via life@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.