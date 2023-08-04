Twin Backed for Asking Sister to Change Her Personality: 'Not the Same'

The internet has backed a woman who told her twin sister to change her personality so that people would stop thinking they're the same person.

In a post shared on Reddit last Saturday under the username u/PieClassic1245, the young woman wrote that they both study at a college far from home. The twins share a flat together, and while they get along well, there's an aspect of their life where they're total opposites, and that's relationships.

Marni Goldman, certified life coach, and author of True to Myself: Peace, Love, Marni, told Newsweek that, despite sharing genetic similarities, twin sisters can have very distinct personalities.

She said: "They may differ in their temperaments, preferences, and behavioral traits. In this scenario, one twin is outgoing and extroverted, while the other is introverted and reserved. As they mature, twin sisters are likely to develop their own individual goals, dreams, and aspirations. Despite growing up together, twin sisters have different personalities, have faced different challenges, made different choices."

Identical twins like the poster and her sister are not very common, according to the British National Health Services website (NHS). In fact, they happen only once in 250 births. Moreover, nobody knows what causes identical twins, and everyone has the same chances to conceive them.

The poster added: "I'm not interested in relationships at all, not emotional nor physical. Emma is the complete opposite. Ever since we started living here, she's been bringing another random guy or girl (or both) home like every other night. It makes me extremely uncomfortable, but since it's her own life I don't think I really have any right to judge.

"Problem is that it's really beginning to affect my own life. Not only do I have to listen to her going at it every time (we have *very* thin walls)," the poster added. "But since we look practically the same and even our names are similar (if her name is "Emma", my name would be "Emilia"), I'm getting attention intended for her as well. She has a reputation [for] how easy she is to sleep with, and people are approaching me thinking I'm her."

The post added that her social media is now being filled with all kinds of obscene language and nude photos. Every time the poster meets a new person, she has the feeling they talk to her only because they think it's her sister and they only want "some nighttime fun."

For this reason, the poster decided to confront her twin to let her know that she was uncomfortable with the current situation, giving her an ultimatum.

She wrote: "I got really fed up with it yesterday and told my sister the way she acts is ruining my life. I told her she either needs to change her lifestyle, somehow make sure whoever she sleeps with won't bother me, and make it clear to everyone that we're not the same.

"In response, she told me I need to mind my own business, that I shouldn't be such a prude, and that I could probably use, in her words, 'some d******' myself. It kind of escalated from there resulting me in calling her a s***."

Goldman said: "The deep internal resentment she is projecting onto her sister is a possible cry for help. She's feeling overshadowed and overlooked in comparison to her sister. The key to every healthy relationship is proper communication. Name-calling and the back-and-forth banter is inexcusable and childish."

Goldman added that the twin who is projecting her anger should be encouraged to reflect on her own feelings and emotions. Developing self-awareness will help her understand the root causes of her anger, and recognize that her sister's actions are not the sole reason for her unhappiness.

"In such situations, it's important to approach the matter with empathy and understanding. When someone feels heard and not judged, their healing may begin. When that self-love is acquired, it will change the relationship within and a new beginning of a happy and harmonious relationship with others," Goldman said.

The post, originally shared on the r/AmItheA****** subreddit, quickly went viral across Reddit. It has so far received over 13,400 updates and 1,900 comments on the platform.

One user, Nester1953, commented: "Clearly, you and your sister need to stop living together as soon as possible. You don't just have lifestyle differences, you have different values and you're awfully judgmental toward each other where your values differ. I don't see how you can live comfortably in the same dwelling.

"I don't think that either of you has to change her ways; what you have to do is find new roommates. There is nothing wrong with the way either of you wants to live; it's a personal decision. What's wrong is that each of you wants the other to adopt something far closer to her own way of life. Which isn't going to happen."

Ryuloulou wrote: "Well, if I was you, I wouldn't try changing things out of my control but focus on [separating] my life clearly from hers.

"Changing hair color and length, changing social media handles, and putting them on private. People won't think it's you [in real life] if your appearance is different and they won't find you if you have a fake name or are invisible on sm [social media].

"Also, move out. It's only a matter of time before one of her partners tries hitting on you or comes when she is not there and thinks you are her pretending not to know them."

