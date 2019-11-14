Twinkies cereal will be available as of next month and will be available to purchase in Walmart stores nationwide. From late December, Twinkies fans will be able to purchase the new cereal for around $4 a box, as reported by People.

The collaboration between Post Consumer brands cereal manufacturer and Hostess' Twinkies will see the snack transformed into bite-size cereal. According to Post, the Twinkies cereal will taste like the popular snack and will keep its famous oblong shape.

Josh Jans, Brand Manager of Cereal Partnerships at Post Consumer Brands, said in a statement: "In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite.

"Knowing that taste remains the No. 1 purchase driver of cereal, we conducted multiple consumer tests, and the new Twinkies Cereal delivered. We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl."

The Twinkies cereal is the latest collaboration between Post and Hostess, companies that have already collaborated on producing Honey Bun cereal and Donettes cereal.

Hostess Brands, the owner of Twinkies, went out of business in 2012. Approximately 18,500 employees lost their jobs and 33 bakeries, 565 distribution centers, approximately 5,500 delivery routes, and 570 bakery outlets were closed. But in 2013, Apollo and Metropoulos bought the company out of bankruptcy for $410 million, according to The Washington Post.

According to Forbes, one of the reasons Hostess went out of business was its failure to adapt to changing consumer markets and the diminishing popularity of junk food. But the welcome return of Twinkies may show that consumers are not ready to let go of the sugary treat just yet.

A serving of Twinkies cereal contains 180 calories, 6 grams of saturated fat, 135 milligrams of sodium, and 16 grams of sugar. According to Business Insider, a healthy bowl of cereal shouldn't exceed 10 grams of sugar. However, the average amount of sugar in one serving of cereal is 19.8 grams.

Dean Metropoulos spoke to Forbes about Twinkies' nutritional value and how they intend to market the snack in a time when society is a lot more health-conscious: "You cannot forget the base consumer's desires. And, look, sugar's gonna be around for a long time. Or we wouldn't be eating ice cream.

"We talk continually about how to evolve this product line to meet what consumers are looking for today. It's probably the number one concern that we talk about at least once a month with outside scientific labs.

"We're doing R & D [research and development] work with several universities across the country to meet some of the healthier offerings [...], while still offering and not losing the consumer that enjoys it with the smile on their face."