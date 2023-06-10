The newest TwinSpires Belmont Stakes promo brings a $200 bonus for new users who sign up and bet on the final leg of the Triple Crown.

On Saturday night, nine competitors will take to the track for the final leg of the Triple Crown and you can get a significant bonus with the newest TwinSpires Belmont Stakes promo. Register for with TwinSpires to secure a $200 bonus when you wager on the Belmont Stakes.

This TwinSpires Belmont Stakes promo is one of the best offers in the industry, which you can take advantage of ahead of tonight's race. The bonus you earn can be applied to the Belmont Stakes or another race with available betting odds.

While there's no chance of crowning a Triple Crown winner this year, there's still plenty of intrigue surrounding the Belmont Stakes. Forte, who was the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby before being scratched, will take on the Derby's third-place finisher Angel of Empire, as well as the Preakness Stakes winner National Treasure.

TwinSpires Belmont Stakes Promo Offers $200 Bonus

As you prepare to bet on the Belmont Stakes, it's worth considering TwinSpires' new user promo. Plenty of horse racing bettors choose to throw down a considerable bet on each leg of the Triple Crown, including the Belmont Stakes. TwinSpires will reward those who do handsomely.

If you sign up for this TwinSpires Belmont Stakes promo, you can earn two $100 racing bonuses. You'll have 30 days from signing up to meet two betting thresholds, which will earn you each bonus. As soon as you wager $400+ in cumulative bets on the Belmont Stakes or other races, you will receive the first $100 bonus. If you wager $800+ in your first 30 days as a TwinSpires user, you'll earn both $100 bonuses, totaling $200.

How to Sign Up for This TwinSpires Belmont Stakes Promo

If you want to take advantage of this $200 offer from TwinSpires, you'll need to register for an account. Doing so will only take a few minutes when you complete the following steps:

Fill out the required information fields with your name, address, phone number and date of birth

Pick one of the available deposit methods and add funds to your account

Choose any Belmont Stakes betting market

Place your first bet

Remember, you'll have 30 days from when you initially sign up to earn the available bonuses. After you meet the $400 threshold, you'll earn a $100 bonus. Once you hit the $800 threshold, you'll earn the second bonus. These racing bonuses can be applied to betting markets in the Belmont Stakes and other races.

Type of Bets to Place

There are quite a few ways to bet on the Belmont Stakes. You can place standard bets like win, place and show. A win bet is a wager on a specific horse to win, while place and show give you a bit of wiggle room for the horse to finish in the Top-2 or Top-3, respectively.

Exotic bets are another way to bet on the race. Vertical exotic bets like an exacta, trifecta, superfecta and super high five require players to pick the exact finishing order of the Top-2, Top-3, Top-4 or Top-5 horses. There are also horizontal exotic bets like a Pick-2 or Pick-3 that allow bettors to choose the winners of multiple different races.

