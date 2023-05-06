TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Promo: How to Claim Top Race Offer

The latest TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo comes with a registration bonus of up to $200 in bonus credit for new players.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The biggest race of the year is almost here and there's a TwinSpires Kentucky Derby promo available to new users with a three-figure bonus. If you sign up for a TwinSpires account, you will be able to earn up to $200 in bonuses for use on the Kentucky Derby and other races.

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Although there have been some changes to Saturday's lineup, this Kentucky Derby has all the makings of a great one. You can sign up via our links to snag a $200 bonus by applying our TwinSpires promo code.

Four horses have been scratched from the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. This includes Practical Move, Skinner, Lord Miles and Continuar. Three of four spots have been replaced, with Cyclone Mischief, Mandarin Hero and King Russell. The late changes have made some odds on this race swing in a meaningful way.

Earn a $200 sign-up bonus for the Kentucky Derby when you register for a TwinSpires account.

TwinSpires Promo Code Unlocks $200 Kentucky Derby Bonus

Whether you're new to betting on horse racing or you're a seasoned pro looking for a new app to bet with, TwinSpires is one of the best in the business. This app is owned and operated by Churchill Downs Inc., making it arguably the best racebook to wager on the Kentucky Derby with.

This $200 bonus offer for new users is a sizable one that can be earned over the course of your first 30 days as a TwinSpires user. In order to earn the first $100 bonus, you will need to wager $400 or more in cumulative wagers on the Kentucky Derby and/or other races. If you cross the $800+ threshold, you will receive the other $100 bonus, bringing your overall bonus to $200 in site credit. The credit you earn will be available for use on other races.

Updated Odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby have been changing frequently since odds were first made available. Be sure to check the TwinSpires app after signing up to get the most up-to-date odds. Here are the current odds for Saturday's race:

Horse Odds Post Position Forte 9-2 15 Tapit Trice 5-1 5 Angel of Empire 5-1 14 Derma Sotogake 8-1 17 Practical Move SCR 10 Kingsbarns 12-1 6 Two Phil's 8-1 3 Jace's Road 37-1 12 Mage 18-1 8 Raise Cain 36-1 16 Rocket Can 34-1 18 Verifying 22-1 2 Confidence Game 17-1 4 Skinner SCR 9 Disarm 31-1 11 Hit Show 34-1 1 Lord Miles SCR 19 Sun Thunder 32-1 13 Continuar SCR 20 Reincarnate 15-1 7 Cyclone Mischief 45-1 21 Mandarin Hero 29-1 22 King Russell 44-1 23

Forte remains the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby at 9-2 odds. That represents a slight change, as the horse had previously been installed as a 3-1 favorite to win the Run for the Roses. As of now, the longest shot to win the race is Cyclone Mischief at 45-1. It's worth noting that last year's winner, Rich Strike, did so despite its 80-1 odds. In winning, Rich Strike became the horse with the second-longest odds to ever win the Kentucky Derby.

How to Sign Up With Our TwinSpires Promo Code

If you are interested in signing up for an account with TwinSpires, you will need to complete their registration process. Doing so should take just a few minutes. Our links will automatically apply our TwinSpires promo code and expedite this process.

Sign up to apply our TwinSpires promo code

Enter your full legal name, residential address, phone number and date of birth

Create an account with an email address and password

Make an initial deposit to fund your wager

Navigate to the race of your choice

Place your first cash bet

Remember, you will have 30 days from signing up to wager $400+ or $800+. Once you clear the $400+ threshold, you will earn a $100 bonus in site credit. If you wager $800+ in cumulative wagers, you will secure a $200 bonus.

Register with our TwinSpires promo code for a $200 Kentucky Derby bonus.

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.