Sports

TwinSpires Preakness Promo Brings $200 Sign-Up Bonus

By
TwinSpires Preakness promo
The newest TwinSpires Preakness promo comes with a $200 sign-up bonus for new players who sign up for an account and wager on the second leg of the Triple Crown. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting Horse Racing

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday evening and there's a new TwinSpires Preakness promo that comes with a huge sign-up bonus. If you register for an account, you can get a sign-up bonus of up to $200 when you wager on the second leg of the Triple Crown.

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS
Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Friday's scratch of First Mission leaves just seven horses in the field for Saturday's race. New bettors who sign up for this TwinSpires Preakness promo via the links on this page will earn a sign-up bonus of up to $200.

Unlike last year, when the Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike did not race in the Preakness Stakes, this year's winner, Mage, will take the track in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Mage has the best odds to win, which have been fortified by Friday's scratch of First Mission. Signing up with the newest TwinSpires Preakness promo is easy and our links activate the offer.

Lock-in a sign-up bonus of up to $200 when you register for this TwinSpires Preakness promo.

TwinSpires Preakness Promo Brings $200 Sign-Up Bonus

There are so many ways to bet on the Preakness Stakes. TwinSpires is one of the top horse racing apps on the market and its new user promo offers a massive bonus. What makes this offer particularly interesting is that you'll have 30 days to earn either a $100 or $200 bonus for use on other markets and races.

This bonus can convey in two parts. Once you've registered and bet $400+ in cumulative wagers on horse races, you will earn a $100 bonus to use in the app. If you then cross the $800 threshold, you will receive the second $100 bonus, bringing your total to $200 in bonus credit. You can use the bonus credit on any other races once it hits your TwinSpires account.

Latest Odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes

As things stand, this year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. The odds can shift dramatically over the course of the day, so be sure to check the TwinSpires app for the most up-to-date odds ahead of the race.

HorseOddsPost Position
National Treasure4-11
Chase the Chaos50-12
Mage8-53
Coffeewithchris20-14
Red Route One10-15
Perform15-16
Blazing Sevens6-17
First MissionSCR8

At 8-5 odds, a $100 wager on Mage to win would earn you $160 in cash winnings. Some bettors might prefer the idea of taking a horse with even longer odds to pick up a bigger cash profit. For example, betting $100 on Coffeewithchris at 20-1 odds would earn you $2,000 in cash winnings. Given that there are only seven horses in the field, anything can happen.

How to Register for This TwinSpires Preakness Promo

It only takes a few minutes to sign up for this TwinSpires Preakness promo. You won't need to manually input a promo code, because the links on this page will apply the necessary code for you. Here's how to register with TwinSpires ahead of the Preakness Stakes:

  • Register for this TwinSpires Preakness promo
  • Enter your full legal name, birthdate, phone number and residential address
  • Choose one of the available deposit methods
  • Select the Preakness Stakes
  • Wager on any betting market for the race

From the day you register, you will have 30 days to wager $400 or $800 to receive a $100 or $200 bonus, respectively. You can use the bonus on other races once it conveys.

Sign up for this TwinSpires Preakness promo to secure a $200 sign-up bonus for use on the Triple Crown.

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS
Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC