The newest TwinSpires Preakness promo comes with a $200 sign-up bonus for new players who sign up for an account and wager on the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The 148th running of the Preakness Stakes is set for Saturday evening and there's a new TwinSpires Preakness promo that comes with a huge sign-up bonus. If you register for an account, you can get a sign-up bonus of up to $200 when you wager on the second leg of the Triple Crown.

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Friday's scratch of First Mission leaves just seven horses in the field for Saturday's race. New bettors who sign up for this TwinSpires Preakness promo via the links on this page will earn a sign-up bonus of up to $200.

Unlike last year, when the Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike did not race in the Preakness Stakes, this year's winner, Mage, will take the track in the second leg of the Triple Crown. Mage has the best odds to win, which have been fortified by Friday's scratch of First Mission. Signing up with the newest TwinSpires Preakness promo is easy and our links activate the offer.

Lock-in a sign-up bonus of up to $200 when you register for this TwinSpires Preakness promo.

TwinSpires Preakness Promo Brings $200 Sign-Up Bonus

There are so many ways to bet on the Preakness Stakes. TwinSpires is one of the top horse racing apps on the market and its new user promo offers a massive bonus. What makes this offer particularly interesting is that you'll have 30 days to earn either a $100 or $200 bonus for use on other markets and races.

This bonus can convey in two parts. Once you've registered and bet $400+ in cumulative wagers on horse races, you will earn a $100 bonus to use in the app. If you then cross the $800 threshold, you will receive the second $100 bonus, bringing your total to $200 in bonus credit. You can use the bonus credit on any other races once it hits your TwinSpires account.

Latest Odds for the 2023 Preakness Stakes

As things stand, this year's Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the Preakness Stakes. The odds can shift dramatically over the course of the day, so be sure to check the TwinSpires app for the most up-to-date odds ahead of the race.

Horse Odds Post Position National Treasure 4-1 1 Chase the Chaos 50-1 2 Mage 8-5 3 Coffeewithchris 20-1 4 Red Route One 10-1 5 Perform 15-1 6 Blazing Sevens 6-1 7 First Mission SCR 8

At 8-5 odds, a $100 wager on Mage to win would earn you $160 in cash winnings. Some bettors might prefer the idea of taking a horse with even longer odds to pick up a bigger cash profit. For example, betting $100 on Coffeewithchris at 20-1 odds would earn you $2,000 in cash winnings. Given that there are only seven horses in the field, anything can happen.

How to Register for This TwinSpires Preakness Promo

It only takes a few minutes to sign up for this TwinSpires Preakness promo. You won't need to manually input a promo code, because the links on this page will apply the necessary code for you. Here's how to register with TwinSpires ahead of the Preakness Stakes:

Register for this TwinSpires Preakness promo

Enter your full legal name, birthdate, phone number and residential address

Choose one of the available deposit methods

Select the Preakness Stakes

Wager on any betting market for the race

From the day you register, you will have 30 days to wager $400 or $800 to receive a $100 or $200 bonus, respectively. You can use the bonus on other races once it conveys.

Sign up for this TwinSpires Preakness promo to secure a $200 sign-up bonus for use on the Triple Crown.

TwinSpires $200 SIGN UP BONUS CLAIM OFFER Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.