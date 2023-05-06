TwinSpires Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus | Kentucky Derby Odds
"And down the stretch they come." Once that timeless quote is uttered on NBC at some point a little prior to 7 p.m. ET, every sports bettor has at least a snapshot of an idea of what's to come.
Pain, perhaps? Frustration, maybe? Or, how about unadulterated joy while knowing life is about to change in a major way?
Famed broadcaster Dave Johnson's signature Kentucky Derby call has been passed down to others, as has the sport of horse racing itself. For instance, horse racing and gambling have been intertwined since the start---stretching all the way back to the first Kentucky Derby in 1875.
Nearly a century and a half later, it's still the case, more than ever, actually, courtesy of our burgeoning legal online sports betting world. Right now is your last chance to scoop up the best Kentucky Derby betting promo in the business, Newsweek's best TwinSpires Promo Code resulting in a phenomenal $200 Bonus.
Why the TwinSpires Promo Code is the Best Kentucky Derby Bonus
Pouncing on our TwinSpires Promo Code is a tremendous idea for many reasons, most notably because it's the best option. With just a few hours until the 149th Kentucky Derby officially runs, activating the best Kentucky Derby promo code grants the horse racing bettor an extra $200 bonus.
Newsweek is currently touting a pair of Kentucky Derby promo offers---the FanDuel Promo Code resulting in a $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet, and, of course, the aforementioned TwinSpires Bonus Code.
The reason Newsweek calls the TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Bonus the best horse racing promo in the business is quite simple: $200 is an excellent chunk of change no matter the situation.
Although FanDuel Sportsbook's $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet is no slouch, the TwinSpires offer is much more lucrative. Besides, it makes sense, due to the fact TwinSpires is the Churchill Downs Incorporated official wagering service.
How to Get the TwinSpires Bonus Code for the Kentucky Derby
Taking advantage of our TwinSpires Promo Code before the 149th Run for the Roses is a sports-betting breeze. Follow these guidelines on how to claim your TwinSpires Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby.
- Utilize one of Newsweek's TwinSpires Promo Code offers.
- This will send you to the TwinSpires Sportsbook betting platform, either the web browser version or mobile app (officially listed as "TwinSpires Horse Race Betting" in the iOS Apple App Store and Android Google Play).
- Once you've arrived at TwinSpires, it's time to create your new sportsbook account. Provide the information required to ensure your new account remains safe and secure (i.e. legal name, email, password, social security number, current physical location, etc.).
- Then, make an initial deposit.
- Finally, place wagers of up to $800 to claim your $200 bonus (within 30 days of promo activation). Your first $100 in bonus bets will be activated once you reach the $400 wagered mark. The next $100 comes once $800 is reached.
FanDuel Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby
As previously mentioned, Newsweek's FanDuel Promo Code is the other option for Kentucky Derby bettors.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, make an initial deposit, and place an initial first wager (on the Kentucky Derby). Up to $20 is covered by FanDuel Sportsbook in the event of a first-wager loss.
TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Available States
The beautiful thing about horse race betting---as opposed to the exploding sports betting market---is the widespread availability.
TwinSpires Kentucky Derby betting is available in an incredible number of states. The following list features every state (39 in total) where legal sports bettors can pounce on our $200 TwinSpires Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby.
- Alabama
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Florida
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
TwinSpires Sportsbook Mobile App
Boasting excellent ratings and reviews on both the App Store and Google Play, the TwinSpires Sportsbook mobile app is the top choice to wager on the Kentucky Derby.
With online sports betting exploding, sportsbook app choices have risen to an extraordinary level. Yet, the original Kentucky Derby app is still producing an incredible product.
- Listed as: TwinSpires Horse Racing Betting
- Subtitle: Live Odds & Horse Racing Bets
- Seller: Churchill Downs Technology Initiatives Company
- Rating: 4.8 Stars (62.1K Total Ratings)
- Price: Free
- Age: 17+
Kentucky Derby Odds
Each time the morning of the Kentucky Derby rolls around is the instant when horse racing enthusiasts yet again realize just how hard it is to get a horse into the Kentucky Derby.
Not only is it difficult to qualify, but it's that much harder to experience everything going smoothly. For instance, there are now five scratches, one of which includes the former odds-on favorite, Fote.
Practical Move, Skinner, Lord Miles, and Continuar are also scratched. This has catapulted Angel of Empire, running out of the 14th post position, to the favorite position at 4-1.
Here are the rest of the morning line Kentucky Derby odds:
Morning Line Odds (TwinSpires)
|ML Odds
|Horse
|Post Position
|4-1
|Angel of Empire
|14
|8-1
|Two Phil's
|3
|8-1
|Derma Sotogake
|17
|9-2
|Tapit Trice
|5
|10-1
|Kingsbarns
|6
|13-1
|Reincarnate
|7
|15-1
|Verifying
|2
|17-1
|Confidence Game
|4
|17-1
|Mage
|8
|21-1
|Mandarin Hero
|22
|24-1
|Disarm
|11
|25-1
|Hit Show
|1
|27-1
|Rocket Can
|18
|29-1
|Cyclone Mischief
|21
|30-1
|Sun Thunder
|13
|30-1
|Raise Cain
|16
|31-1
|King Russell
|23
|32-1
|Jace's Road
|12
