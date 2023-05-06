TwinSpires Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus | Kentucky Derby Odds

Participating states only. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

"And down the stretch they come." Once that timeless quote is uttered on NBC at some point a little prior to 7 p.m. ET, every sports bettor has at least a snapshot of an idea of what's to come.

Pain, perhaps? Frustration, maybe? Or, how about unadulterated joy while knowing life is about to change in a major way?

Famed broadcaster Dave Johnson's signature Kentucky Derby call has been passed down to others, as has the sport of horse racing itself. For instance, horse racing and gambling have been intertwined since the start---stretching all the way back to the first Kentucky Derby in 1875.

Nearly a century and a half later, it's still the case, more than ever, actually, courtesy of our burgeoning legal online sports betting world. Right now is your last chance to scoop up the best Kentucky Derby betting promo in the business, Newsweek's best TwinSpires Promo Code resulting in a phenomenal $200 Bonus.

Why the TwinSpires Promo Code is the Best Kentucky Derby Bonus

Pouncing on our TwinSpires Promo Code is a tremendous idea for many reasons, most notably because it's the best option. With just a few hours until the 149th Kentucky Derby officially runs, activating the best Kentucky Derby promo code grants the horse racing bettor an extra $200 bonus.

Newsweek is currently touting a pair of Kentucky Derby promo offers---the FanDuel Promo Code resulting in a $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet, and, of course, the aforementioned TwinSpires Bonus Code.

The reason Newsweek calls the TwinSpires Kentucky Derby Bonus the best horse racing promo in the business is quite simple: $200 is an excellent chunk of change no matter the situation.

Although FanDuel Sportsbook's $20 No-Sweat Derby Bet is no slouch, the TwinSpires offer is much more lucrative. Besides, it makes sense, due to the fact TwinSpires is the Churchill Downs Incorporated official wagering service.

How to Get the TwinSpires Bonus Code for the Kentucky Derby

Taking advantage of our TwinSpires Promo Code before the 149th Run for the Roses is a sports-betting breeze. Follow these guidelines on how to claim your TwinSpires Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby.

Utilize one of Newsweek's TwinSpires Promo Code offers This will send you to the TwinSpires Sportsbook betting platform, either the web browser version or mobile app (officially listed as "TwinSpires Horse Race Betting" in the iOS Apple App Store and Android Google Play). Once you've arrived at TwinSpires, it's time to create your new sportsbook account. Provide the information required to ensure your new account remains safe and secure (i.e. legal name, email, password, social security number, current physical location, etc.). Then, make an initial deposit. Finally, place wagers of up to $800 to claim your $200 bonus (within 30 days of promo activation). Your first $100 in bonus bets will be activated once you reach the $400 wagered mark. The next $100 comes once $800 is reached.

FanDuel Promo Code for the Kentucky Derby

As previously mentioned, Newsweek's FanDuel Promo Code is the other option for Kentucky Derby bettors.

Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, make an initial deposit, and place an initial first wager (on the Kentucky Derby). Up to $20 is covered by FanDuel Sportsbook in the event of a first-wager loss.

