Is Twitter Down? Users Report Outage

U.S. Twitter Social media Internet Elon Musk

Thousands of Twitter users reported that the social media platform was down Tuesday morning.

As of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, there were 2,612 reports of the website being down, according to data from DownDetector.com, a website that tracks online outages. That number had dropped to fewer than 500 outages reported by 10:15 a.m., according to that data.

Fifty-six percent of outage reports stemmed from the website, while 35 percent were made from the mobile app. Another 9 percent of reports centered around server errors, according to DownDetector.

This stock image shows two young people looking puzzled at their smartphones. Thousands of Twitter users reported outages on the social media platform Tuesday morning. iStock / Getty Images

The social media giant, whose communications team was dismantled last November following the takeover by billionaire Elon Musk, had not issued a statement on the outage by publication. It remained unknown what caused the outage.

The platform, which is used by hundreds of millions of individuals across the globe, has experienced past temporary outages.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC