Is Twitter Down? Users Report Issues With Tweets Loading

By
Some Twitter users reported on Wednesday morning that the platform was experiencing problems loading tweets, raising speculation that Twitter could be down.

Downdetector.com said that by 10:31 a.m. EST it had received over 4,000 reports of Twitter problems. Earlier, around 9:01 a.m. EST, there were only 44 reports.

By 10:38 a.m. EST, Downdetector showed over 7,000 reports of Twitter being down, but by 11:08 a.m. the number had fallen to just over 400.

Several commenters on Downdetector said they were having problems loading tweets.

"Won't load tweets," one wrote. Another said, "Bruh i can't see tweets that a profile post."

Is Twitter Down?
Twitter users were reporting loading problems on Wednesday morning. iStock / Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to Twitter via email for comment.

Recently, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the release of Threads, a social media platform that seeks to rival Twitter.

"Whether you're a creator or a casual poster, Threads offers a new, separate space for real-time updates and public conversations. We are working toward making Threads compatible with the open, interoperable social networks that we believe can shape the future of the internet," Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, said in a press release.

Threads allows users to connect their Instagram account to the application and use the same username and verification process.

"Threads is Meta's first app envisioned to be compatible with an open social networking protocol — we hope that by joining this fast-growing ecosystem of interoperable services, Threads will help people find their community, no matter what app they use," the press release said.

On July 10, Zuckerberg wrote on Threads that the social media application had reached 100 million sign-ups. "That's mostly organic demand and we haven't even turned on many promotions yet. Can't believe it's only been 5 days," Zuckerberg wrote.

However, Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to the creation of Threads by criticizing Zuckerberg. "Competition is fine, cheating is not," he wrote in a tweet.

Additionally, Twitter recently sent a cease-and-desist letter regarding Threads to Meta.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Twitter, wrote in the letter, according to the news outlet Semafor.

He went on: "Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta."

Musk also criticized Zuckerberg in two separate tweets, calling him a "cuck" and saying, "I propose a literal d*** measuring contest."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC