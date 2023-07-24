The social media platform formerly known as Twitter has gone through another remarkable evolution thanks to owner Elon Musk. The platform is now called "X" and is even sporting a brand spanking new logo. The blue bird has taken its last flight and the site seems poised to bring its users into the next venture in the Muskverse.

But not everyone has been happy with the changes Musk has made since taking over the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) recently went after Musk for the supposed harassment she receives on the platform. It seems that since the day he bought the social media company, he has been making leftists' heads explode, and AOC is far from an exception in claiming she "never experienced more harassment on this platform" than she does now. She also claimed people "now pay to give their harassment more visibility."

Musk responded to Ocasio-Cortez's criticism of the platform's safety measures with in quintessential Shakespearian fashion: "Methinks somebody doth protest too much." Yet this is just the latest in a long line of diatribes the lawmaker has levied against the X owner. And while it is hard to believe the claims of someone who once faked being handcuffed while protesting during a pro-abortion demonstration, the question is worth exploring: Is Twitter, now X, better off under Musk than it was before?

In a word: Yes.

Since Musk took the reins at Twitter, the platform has made significant strides in various areas. Contrary to some criticisms, data reveals that hate speech has actually declined to lower levels compared to pre-Musk times, with a spike shortly after his takeover attributed to a few isolated accounts rather than widespread user engagement in "hate speech." In November 2022, Musk announced that "hate speech impressions" were "down by 1/3 from pre-spike levels."

Another notable achievement under Musk's leadership was the release of the Twitter Files, which exposed rampant government corruption and highlighted the platform's former leadership's collusion with federal agencies to target and suppress certain accounts. This shed light on the troubling practice of censoring accounts expressing viewpoints on COVID-19, vaccines, and elections that didn't align with the state-approved narratives on these matters. Additionally, the files revealed instances of content being censored on behalf of the Ukrainian government, raising questions about government intervention in social media content.

Perhaps one of the most significant changes Musk has brought to Twitter is the decline of politically biased censorship on the platform. The Twitter Files revealed that the company's previous leadership was disproportionately censoring content from users with right-of-center political beliefs. This unveiled a clear bias in content moderation decisions, leaving conservatives and libertarians silenced and suppressed on the platform.

Under Musk's leadership, the company has taken steps to address this issue and promote a more open and inclusive platform for all voices. Content moderation is now being applied more equitably; political affiliation no longer determines whose ideas are allowed to flourish. This shift has given users representing a diversity o perspectives a fair chance to share their thoughts without fear of censorship or suppression.

While it is true that the platform still faces challenges that need to be addressed, Musk's impact on the platform is undeniable. The reduction in hate speech, exposure of government interference, and efforts to curb political bias have all contributed to a more transparent and democratic social media environment.

Indeed, this openness is the actual motivation behind the criticism coming from folks on the Left. The last thing they wanted was for the company to roll back its censorship efforts against those whose beliefs are right-of-center. The Left clearly resents how Musk has changed the dynamics of the platform, seeing as it was their side that enjoyed an unfair advantage in the before times when it came to the spread of ideas.

X's true potential lies in being an open platform for free expression, where ideas can be challenged and debated constructively. By striving to create a level playing field for all users, Musk has paved the way for a more inclusive and intellectually stimulating Twitter community.

As with any change in leadership, there will always be stutters on the way to progress, but the data and tangible improvements speak for themselves. Elon Musk's impact on the social media platform has been quite transformative, and under his guidance, the platform has made significant strides in becoming a more democratic and accountable space for all users.

With a continued focus on addressing challenges and promoting open discourse, X's future under Musk looks promising, at least to those who value free speech.

