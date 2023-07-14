Two Democrats Join Republicans in Voting to Ban Pride Flags at Pentagon

Two Democratic members of the House of Representatives voted with Republicans on an amendment that would prevent the Department of Defense (DOD) from flying LGBTQ+ Pride flags.

The amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) was introduced by Republican Rep. Ralph Norman. It codifies restrictions put in place during the Trump administration that limit which flags can be displayed at DOD facilities.

Norman's amendment comes following controversy over the Air Force and Navy celebrating Pride Month in June when their official Twitter accounts shared images of Pride flags.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan's 7th district and Rep. Donald G. Davis of North Carolina's 1st district, both Democrats, voted in favor of the amendment to the NDAA. Newsweek has reached out to Davis' and Slotkin's offices via email for comment.

A Pride flag is displayed during an LGBTQ+ celebration on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2023. The House of Representatives approved an amendment on Thursday that will prevent the Department of Defense from displaying non-approved flags. Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images

The amendment passed by a vote of 218 to 213, with eight members not voting. Three Republicans and 210 Democrats voted against Norman's amendment, while Slotkin and Davis sided with 216 Republican members in approving the measure.

An aide to Rep. Norman reportedly told Fox News that the aim of the measure was to get out ahead of a recent trend that has seen more federal agencies display Pride flags. The aide added that the Pentagon has not flown a Pride flag, but, in June, such symbols adorned the White House during Pride Month.

Slotkin has been a member of the House since 2019, previously representing Michigan's 8th district. She is running for a seat in the Senate in next year's elections, aiming to succeed Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow. Slotkin previously worked as a CIA analyst and a DOD official.

Davis is a freshman in the House who was first elected in the 2022 midterm elections. He served in the North Carolina state Senate from 2009 to 2011 and again between 2013 and 2023. Davis is also a veteran and served as a commissioned officer in the Air Force before entering politics.

Rules introduced during former President Donald Trump's time in office mean that the Pentagon and other DOD installations are permitted to display only approved flags. These include the U.S. flag, military service flags and state ones, among others. LGBTQ+ Pride flags are not among those approved for display.

The vote came amid a series of votes on proposed amendments to the NDAA in the GOP-controlled House.

Some Democrats strongly criticized the amendment during debate on the House floor on Thursday.

"With this amendment, my Republican colleagues are once again attempting to erase and to censure the LGBTQ+ community in our armed forces and in those workplaces," said Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania's 6th district.

"With this amendment, anti-equality lawmakers are attempting to take up backwards by prohibiting service members and DOD employees from displaying the Pride flag, a symbol of strength and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community," Houlahan said.

Rep. Norman defended his amendment, saying: "Flags mean something.

"Flags we wear on our sleeves, we honor it prominently on parade fields, we carry it in combat, we drape it over the coffins of those who've given their lives for this nation," the Republican added.