Two Dogs Found Dead After Being Left on Balcony in Texas Heat

Two dogs were found dead and another emaciated after being left out in the Texas heat, according to animal shelter officials.

The Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Houston SPCA) and Harris County police responded to a horrific incident where dogs had been left out in the heat on Monday.

Officers and animal shelter authorities found two dead French bulldogs at a home in the 10,000 block of Wortham Boulevard and a third French bulldog severely emaciated outside a second-story balcony.

A split image of the French bulldog rescued from a home in Houston. Two French bulldogs were found dead and another emaciated. Houston SPCA

Houston SPCA said in a news release: "Upon inspection, officials at the scene observed that the patio lacked water and instead contained wood shavings and empty bowls. The emaciated French bulldog was taken to the Houston SPCA for both veterinary examination and assessment of potential cruelty."

The balcony fence had been covered with makeshift material, obstructing the view from the parking lot.

According to weather forecasts for Houston, temperatures reached 93 degrees on July 3. Pet insurance company Fetch warns pet owners should "take extra caution" when taking their dog outside when temperatures rise above 75 degrees.

The statement added: "In a separate incident later that day, an unrelated case unfolded. A 10-month-old dog was discovered on a second-story balcony of an apartment near Forum Drive in Southwest Houston.

"The dog was found wearing a tightly-fitted muzzle and exhibited heavy panting. Houston SPCA's animal cruelty investigator, in collaboration with Harris County Constable Precinct 1, swiftly rescued the dog and promptly transported it to the Houston SPCA Medical Center for veterinary care."

Houston SPCA said people who subject animals to life-threatening conditions constitute animal cruelty, which is a felony in Texas. It added those who are guilty can face upward of two years of imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

A spokesperson added: "This year, the Houston SPCA has witnessed a significant increase in heat-related calls, surpassing the figures from the previous year. Between June 1 and June 20, there were 243 reports related to heat distress, compared to 87 during the same period in 2022."

Anyone in the region who suspects a pet is experiencing heat distress is encouraged to contact the Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.

Newsweek has contacted the Houston SPCA for comment via email.

