Two Jack Russells Found Killed After Being Stolen From Owner's House

Two dogs have been found dead by a busy highway after being stolen from their owners, according to police.

The incident occurred in the township of Moliagul, located in Victoria, southeastern Australia.

On Sunday, July 16, two Jack Russell terriers—3-year-old Sassy and 6-month-old Buzzy—were outside a property in the township with their owner, Victoria police said in a statement Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m. local time, a white pick-up truck-type vehicle—known in Australia as a utility or "ute"—pulled up outside the property. The driver then opened the door, stole the two dogs and fled the scene, investigators were told.

Image of the two Jack Russells that were killed—three-year-old Sassy and six-month-old Buzzy. The dogs were stolen from a property in Victoria, Australia. Victoria Police

"[The owner] was out in the yard doing some work... and he sees the vehicle pull up," Mick Balazs, leading senior constable with Bridgewater Police Station, told 3AW Melbourne.

"The driver's door of the ute opens, the two dogs were just inside the gate of the property. [The driver has] obviously called them over and they've happily jumped in thinking they're going on an adventure... because they're very friendly, and off he drives."

The owner of the dogs jumped in his car and attempted to chase down the white vehicle but he quickly lost sight of it, according to Balazs.

"He doesn't know where it's gone, his two dogs are gone," Balazs.

The owner did not initially inform police of the incident and instead alerted local people on social media.

But the next day, a local farmer found both deceased dogs dumped along the side of the Wimmera Highway on Monday. The location where the pets were found is located just under four miles from the owner's property.

Balazs said he was "a bit disturbed" when he read the report of the incident on Monday morning.

Victoria police said they are still trying to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

Preliminary evidence indicates that the dogs were either "bludgeoned or even strangled" to death, Balazs said. But a local veterinary nurse is examining the bodies in order to determine an exact cause of death.

Police are appealing for assistance from members of the public and have released a photo of the two dogs, as well as an image of a vehicle similar to the one that is thought to have been involved in the incident.

A police spokesperson told 3AW Melbourne that they did not have a description of the driver of the vehicle. However, it is understood that the tray of the pick-up was damaged—a small clue that may aid the investigation.

Balazs said he believes the incident was a "random" act and that the owner did not know the killer.

The owner told Balazs that the dogs had a "beautiful" nature and would never have attacked the owner of the white vehicle as he drove off with them.

Newsweek has contacted Victoria police via email for comment.