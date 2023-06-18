News

Two of Reddit's Biggest Communities Reopen With a John Oliver Twist

The ongoing Reddit blackout has taken a bizarre new twist as two of the platform's biggest forums, known as subreddits, have started to only publish posts featuring images of comedian John Oliver.

Millions of Reddit users suffered a widespread "blackout" by volunteer moderators in protest against planned proposals to introduce new pricing plans for apps that allow access to the site—"mods" blocked users' access to certain subreddits for an initial 48 hours.

Reddit bosses announced in April that they intended to charge developers for access to its Application Programming Interface (API) from June 19.

While the shutdown was temporary for many subreddit groups, others have carried on past the original 48-hour deadline imposed earlier this week.

But the r/gifs and r/pics subreddits returned after polling group members about whether it should carry on as before or with only "sexy" Oliver pictures.

"As many of you are aware, we recently held a poll to decide on the future of the subreddit," wrote r/gifs moderator u/IronSentinel. "This initiative was prompted by statements from Reddit's CEO, who suggested that the desires of the platform's everyday users were being eclipsed by those of moderators."

As a result, both subreddits have been swamped with pictures and gifs of the Last Week Tonight, hosted by Oliver. Why the comedian in particular was chosen is unclear.

The overwhelming majority of posts seen by Newsweek featured Oliver in a variety of funny poses or featured gifs from parts in shows, including Community and The Daily Show.

Oliver himself appeared delighted to be part of the ongoing protest and shared a response in a Twitter post on Saturday. He said: "Dear Reddit, excellent work. Attn r/pics—have at it."

The comedian then started to share a number of photos of himself wearing several different costumes and clothes.

His tweet has since been viewed more than 1.4 million times and liked more than 16,000 times.

Reddit is one of the most popular websites in the world with 57 million daily users, according to the company. Its popularity has led the chat forum to be dubbed the "front page of the internet."

According to Statista, the U.S. has the largest share of Reddit's online traffic with a 47.13 percent recorded in May last year.

The U.K. came in a distant second place, accounting for a mere 7.28 percent of visitors to the site.

When previously asked for comment, a Reddit spokesperson directed Newsweek to a recent statement made by CEO Steve Huffman shared on the website.

He previously told Reddit users: "We respect when you and your communities take action to highlight the things you need, including, at times, going private.

"We are all responsible for ensuring Reddit provides an open, accessible place for people to find community and belonging."

The spokesperson also confirmed that Reddit is "not planning any changes to the API updates we've previously announced."

Newsweek has contacted Reddit for comment via email.

