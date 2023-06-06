Two Shot During Funeral of 10-Year-Old Killed by Stray Bullet

Two people were shot Tuesday at the funeral of a 10-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet last month.

Officials with the Prince George County Police Department confirmed that the shooting occurred while people were attending the funeral of 10-year-old Arianna Davis, who was killed last month by a stray bullet while riding in a car with her family, according to WTTG in Washington, D.C. One of Tuesday's victims, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. An adult female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince George County Police Major David Blazer said during a press conference that "we can tell you about these two individuals that they were not directly related to the funeral," according to WTTG.

Photos and videos posted on social media captured the scene after the two people were shot.

"UPDATE: This is the funeral for 10-year-old Arianna Davis that lost her life. We are sending prayers to the family and to the people involved in this unfortunate incident that took place today," Twitter user Killmoenetwork inc. wrote.

"Detectives are investigating a shooting at a cemetery in the 4100 block of Suitland Rd which occurred at approx 1:20 pm. We are investigating the circumstances," the Prince George County Police Department said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon.

"Update: this is fatal shooting. We will update when info is confirmed," police said in another tweet.

Newsweek reached out to the Prince George County Police Department via email for updated information.

Metro police said that officers responded to the report of gunshots in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast, at about 9:14 p.m. local time on May 14.

"Last night, in the 3700 block of Hayes St, NE, 10-year-old Arianna Davis was shot while riding in the car with her family. She's fighting for her life and we need your help identifying those responsible," the Washington, D.C., Metro Police Department said in a Facebook post on May 15.

"Upon arrival, members located a crime scene but no victims. A short time later, a 10-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound was brought into a DC Fire and EMS station. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment in grave condition," Metro police said.

On May 17, Davis was pronounced dead at the hospital.

