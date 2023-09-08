Tech & Science

Two WWI Submarines Sunk by Mines With Dozens on Board Discovered

By
Tech & Science Shipwrecks Archaeology WWI Submarines

Maritime archaeologists have identified the wrecks of two World War I-era German submarines at the bottom of the sea floor.

Researchers found the wrecks in the North Sea off the coast of Belgium this month, local media outlet VRT NWS reported.

Both of the submarines are thought to have been sunk by mines during the war, one of the deadliest global conflicts in history. The international conflict, which unfolded between 1914 and 1918, resulted in millions of military and civilian deaths.

Considered one of the most important geopolitical events of the 20th century, the conflict resulted in the fall of four great imperial dynasties, fueled the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia and planted the seeds for the outbreak of World War II two decades later.

A German type U-14 submarine
Above: a German type U-14 submarine that saw service during World War I. Maritime archaeologists have identified the wrecks of two World War I-era German submarines at the bottom of the sea floor. Bain News Service/Interim Archives/Getty Images

Among the casualties of World War I were the two German submarines that researchers have recently identified in the North Sea a few miles from the Belgian port of Zeebrugge.

The North Sea, which lies between Great Britain, Denmark, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and France, is filled with the wrecks of ships, warplanes and submarines. Many remain unidentified.

The existence of wrecks at the locations where the two German submarines sank has been known for some time. But only recently have divers been able to get close enough to identify them, thanks to good water conditions.

The location of the wrecks remained a mystery for more than 100 years until divers were able to successfully identify them this month.

Both submarines were used by the Imperial German Navy, which controlled the waters off the Belgian coast during WWI. One of the submarines is a type "U-5" U-boat measuring around 187 feet in length, which was commissioned prior to the war in 1910.

The craft sunk off the Belgian coast in December 1914 with all 29 crew members perishing in the incident. It is believed that the sub, which was armed with four torpedo tubes, struck a mine off Zeebrugge. The wreck remains largely intact and is well-preserved.

The other sub is a type "U-14" U-boat measuring around 112 feet in length, which was designed for laying mines. Before its operations in the North Sea, the UC-14 was used by the Austro-Hungarian navy in the Mediterranean Sea.

Mines laid by the submarine over the course of its military service during WWI are credited with sinking more than a dozen Allied ships, including those belonging to the United Kingdom, Italy and France.

In October 1917, the submarine sunk with more than a dozen crew members on board after striking a mine itself off the port of Zeebrugge. The wreck is badly damaged, and it is clear that the craft was destroyed by a major explosion.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC