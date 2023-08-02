Man Charged After Pregnant Neighbor Shot Dead for Using Laser

A man in Ohio faces life imprisonment after being charged with the murder of a pregnant woman over an argument about a laser pointer, according to the prosecution's office.

Tyrone Hunter, 25, faces multiple charges for the murder of 26-year-old LeShay Roseman, according to a press release issued on August 1 by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office in Ohio.

Hunter faces "two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation, and having weapons while under disability," according to a press release.

An image of Tyrone Hunter provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum possible sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility after 24 years.

Hunter is accused of shooting at Roseman, her younger brother and her home after an argument regarding a laser pointer.

"On July 6, 2023, the victim and her little brother were playing with a laser pointer in the front yard of 50 Kings Run Court in Winton Hills. Hunter approached the victim and her brother and started a verbal altercation about the laser pointers," the press release stated.

"Hunter threatened to shoot up the victim's house before leaving the scene in a vehicle.

"A short time later, Hunter returned and opened fire on the home. The victim and her family ran inside their home before a second round of shots were fired at the home.

"At that time, Roseman was shot at least once. She was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries."

The coroner's office was able to determine that Roseman was 16 to 17 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Following the incident, a warrant was issued for his arrest. On July 24, Hunter turned himself into law enforcement and is currently being held at Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1million bond.

Hunter was out on bond for two felony indictments at the time of the incident and the Hamilton County Prosecutor, Melissa Powers, has spoken about her frustrations at the suspect being free on the streets at the time of the shooting.

The bond was for charges for felonious assault, Improper discharge of a firearm and multiple counts of drug trafficking.

"This is absurd. Criminals must be kept off the streets and remain accountable for their crimes. This guy took two lives by killing a pregnant victim while out on a $10,000 bond," she said in a statement featured in the press release.

"To allow a dangerous criminal like Hunter to remain on the street on such a low bond is an example of our system being broken. This isn't the first time something like this has happened.

"It's time for some of those in our court system to step up their game to protect our citizens of Hamilton County,"

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by Roseman's family to help support her three children.