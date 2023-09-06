Uber Driver Calls Black Passenger N-Word, Kicks Her Out of Car in Video

A TikTok video showing an Uber driver calling a passenger a racial slur has gone viral.

Abby Nicole, who is Black, shared the clip on the video-sharing platform late Tuesday night, where it has since amassed more than 180,000 views.

The clip shows her in a verbal altercation with the driver over an apparent request to turn down the air conditioning in the car. It was not immediately clear where or when the incident took place.

"I will call the police," the driver tells the woman. When she asks why, he tells her it is "because I don't want you in my car."

"Because I asked you to turn the AC down?" she says.

"That's part of the reason," he says. "The other reason is you said come through the gate. All the gates are locked."

@theabbynicole PLEASE SHARE & TAG @Uber HERES THE LICENSE PLATE NSV4593 …y’all i have never experienced nun like this i’m livid !! i literally got in the uber and asked him politely to please turn his ac down because it was blowing so hard in my face. my phone cut off from recording because he then put his car in reverse and pushed the gas while i was still trying to get my belongings and HIT ME WHILE THE CAR DOOR WAS OPEN & I WAS GETTING MY BELONGINGS SMH!!! IM HURT!! #uber #racialprofiling #racistuberdriver ♬ original sound - Abby Nicole

After she tells him there is a call button, he tells her: "We're not going to discuss any further."

"Weird," she says. "It's giving racist. You're a racist."

Seconds later, as the woman steps out of the vehicle, he calls her the N-word.

"You heard me," he says, when she asks him to repeat it.

"Cause I'm a what? Cause I'm a n*****?" she says. "Cause you're acting like one," he replied.

"Because you're kicking me out because I asked you to turn the AC down because you're my driver," she says. "I'm a n*****, right? Say it again."

"I'm not saying nothing... no. Have a good day," he says, as the video ends.

In a caption on the video, Nicole wrote that she got into the vehicle and asked the driver "politely to please turn his ac down because it was blowing so hard in my face."

She adds that her phone "cut off from recording because he then put his car in reverse and pushed the gas" while she was gathering her belongings. She said the driver hit her with the vehicle while the car door remained open.

More than 3,000 people have posted comments responding to the video, many of them writing messages of support.

"This is beyond devastating," one person wrote. "I hate to see anyone have to go [through] this. This type of stuff simply should not happen."

Others called on Uber to take action against the driver.

"This man should not be driving for your company," one person wrote, tagging Uber.

Newsweek has contacted Nicole and Uber for comment via email.

Update 9/6/23, 6:00 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.