Uber Eats Driver Stops Basketball Game to Deliver McDonald's in Viral Video

A video clip of a college basketball game between Duquesne and Loyola Chicago has gone viral after it was stopped for an Uber Eats delivery.

The officials had to call a timeout after the delivery driver wandered onto the court with a McDonald's in hand for a hungry spectator.

The action was taking place in the corner of the court when the players were joined by the delivery driver, wearing a yellow jacket and emblazoned with Uber Eats.

The commentators were dumbfounded as the official tried to wave the driver off the court, without much success, as he looked for the person who had ordered the takeout.

Play was stopped as confusion reigned and now the incident has racked up nearly 2 million views on social media as basketball fans enjoyed the hilarity of the situation.

Did a delivery guy just walk on the court? 🤔😅 pic.twitter.com/iBjTRXaw2X — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 26, 2023

