UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defends her title at UFC 289 on June 10 in Vancouver. Carmen Mandato

It's been a big year for Mexican fighters in the UFC. Already this year, Alexa Grasso (women's flyweight), Brandon Moreno (flyweight) and Yair Rodriguez (interim featherweight champ) from Mexico have captured UFC world titles.

Can Irene Aldana make it a quartet of Mexican champions? To do so, she'll be required to dethrone a legendary MMA fighter. American Amanda Nunes has held at least one UFC title belt since 2016.

This clash for the women's bantamweight world title is the co-main event at UFC 289 on June 10 in Vancouver, B.C. Sharing top billing with the women's title bout is a lightweight battle between top contenders Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. The winner is in line to get a shot at the title that Oliveira once held.

Let's look at all the odds, picks, predictions and best bets in these key fights on the UFC 289 card.

Nunes a proud champion

There are few more accomplished fighters in UFC history than Nunes. And at 35, she's still on top of her game. Among women's fighters, she is rated No. 1 in the UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Nunes is one of three fighters in the history of the promotion to simultaneously hold two title belts. She's the only woman to do so and the only fighter to successfully defend titles in two separate weight classes.

She earned the bantamweight title on June 19, 2016. After five successful title defenses, Nunes was dethroned by Julianna Pena in 2021. However, she regained the title in their 2022 rematch. Nunes won the UFC featherweight title in 2018 and has successfully defended her belt twice since.

Aldana substituting for Pena

Her setback to Pena is the only loss Nunes (22-5) has suffered in the past eight years. This bout was originally intended to be the completion of the trilogy between the two fighters. Unfortunately, Pena suffered broken ribs in training for the bout and was forced to pull out on June 2.

Aldana (14-6) was brought in as a last-minute replacement. Currently No. 5 in the UFC world rankings, Aldana is 7-4 over her last 11 fights, including losses to Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington, two fighters that Nunes has defeated. However, she's 5-1 when competing on UFC main cards.

Nunes is the heavy -320 favorite to win this bout and it should be noted that of the three Mexicans to win UFC world titles this year, only Grasso did so as the betting underdog.

The champion brings such a diverse portfolio of weaponry to the octagon, it will be difficult for Aldana to withstand the onslaught she'll be facing from Nunes. Look for Nunes to be aggressively attacking from the start of the bout. In her last four victories, she's out struck opponents 306-144. Nunes has also scored 21 takedowns over her last three fights.

Aldana displays a susceptibility to be taken to the ground. She's been taken down eight times in her last three bouts. As well, Aldana, who is three months older than Nunes, absorbs on average 5.71 strikes per minute.

Those stats don't bode well for survival against a proud, dominant champion like Nunes. Look for this fight to end early.

Pick: Amanda Nunes to win by KO/TKO/Disqualification (+110).

Oliveira looking to rebound

It took Oliveira (33-9) a long time to get a title shot. When he was finally given the opportunity, the Brazilian beat Michael Chandler in 2021 to claim the vacant UFC lightweight belt. Following a successful defense against Dustin Poirier, it's all gone off the rails for Oliveira.

He failed to make weight for his next title defense against Justin Gaethje and was stripped of his title. Seeking to regain his belt in his next bout against Islam Makhachev, Oliveira lost by submission on an arm-triangle choke.

Oliveira owns a rich legacy in the UFC. He holds records for the most finishes (19) and submissions (16) in the history of the promotion.

Is Dariush ready to step up?

Despite that success rate and a two-inch reach advantage, the former champ and No. 2 lightweight contender is a +126 underdog facing Dariush. Currently No. 4 in the UFC lightweight rankings, American Dariush (22-4-1) has won his last eight bouts. He's the -150 chalk to make it nine in a row.

In order to do so, he'll need to withstand the early pressure that Oliveira delivers in all of his fights. Oliveira averages 3.8 significant strikes per minute.

Against Mateusz Gamrot in his last bout in October at UFC 280, Dariush displayed that he can take a punch and keep coming, ultimately winning by unanimous decision. He's also considered one of the best defensive fighters in UFC.

The odds display the sentiment that this is Dariush's opportunity to gain his first title shot by defeating Oliveira. And while that's understandable, let's not forget that Oliveira is one of the most consistent performers this promotion has ever seen. He's tasted life and the top and will be hungry to get back there.

Pick: Charles Oliveira by split decision (+1400).

