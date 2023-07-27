UFC 291 Odds and Picks for Poirier vs. Gaethje 2

Dustin Poirier punches Justin Gaethje in their lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Gila River Arena on April 14, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona.

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to Newsweek, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

This Saturday in Salt Lake City, a stacked UFC 291 card will take place at the Delta Center.

The prelims are slated to start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC, while the main card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. and will be available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

The table below lists the odds for all fights on the card. The betting favorite is listed in the left-hand column with the underdog on the right. Under the table, find analysis and picks for the main event and co-main event.

UFC 291 Odds

Favorite Odds to Win Underdog Dustin Poirier -150 / +130 Justin Gaethje Jan Blachowicz -120 / +100 Alex Pereira Stephen Thompson -150 / +130 Michel Pereira Bobby Green -400 / +300 Tony Ferguson Kevin Holland -145 / +125 Michael Chiesa Gabriel Bonfim -325 / +270 Trevin Giles Marcos Rogerio De Lima -215 / +185 Derrick Lewis Roman Kopylov -210 / +170 Claudio Ribeiro Jake Matthews -245 / +205 Darrius Flowers CJ Vergara -150 / +120 Vinicius Salvador Matthew Semelsberger -205 / +175 Uros Medic Miranda Maverick -300 / +235 Priscila Cachoeira

The 34-year-old Poirier (29-7, 1 NC) enters the main event as a -150 betting favorite over fellow 34-year-old Gaethje (24-4).

The biggest favorite on the board is 36-year-old veteran Bobby Green (29-14-1, 1 NC), who sits as -400 chalk over 39-year-old Tony Ferguson (25-8). The former interim lightweight champion Ferguson is returning from nearly a year-long hiatus and has lost five straight fights, a streak that started with a TKO loss to Gaethje back in May 2020.

The co-main event is nearly a toss-up between light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz (-120) and Alex Pereira (+100).

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER CLAIM OFFER Promo code: NEWSWEEK STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Poirier vs. Gaethje Pick

Poirier won the first fight between the pair via fourth-round TKO, but that came all the way back in April 2018. Poirier was full value for that win, outlanding Gaethje 174-115, including 142-56 to the head. Notably, Gaethe - a former collegiate wrestler - was able to stuff all five of Poirier's takedown attempts.

Since their first matchup, Poirier has gone 6-2 with a pair of TKO wins over Conor McGregor (both in 2021) along with stoppages over Eddie Alvarez (2018) and Michael Chandler (2022), plus decision wins over Dan Hooker (2020) and Max Holloway (2019).

His losses were both of the highest calibre, falling to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019 and Charles Oliveira in 2021, both by rear-naked choke.

Gaethje has an identical 6-2 record since falling to Poirier in 2018, suffering losses to the same two former UFC champions (Khabib and Oliveira). Gaethje registered four straight (T)KOs over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone, and Tony Ferguson from August 2018 to May 2020 before losing to Khabib via triangle choke. He then sandwiched decision wins over Michael Chandler (2021) and Rafael Fiziev (2023) around a submission loss to Oliveira (2022).

While the previous fight between Poirier and Gaethje was a half-decade ago, it still holds sway in my handicapping. Poirier held a significant advantage in the standup and, despite holding a wrestling background, Gaethje was never been quick to utilize it. He averages just 0.13 takedowns per fight. One can assume he is going to stand and trade, as he always does, which is apt to have the same result as last time.

Pick: Poirier to win (-150)

DraftKings Sportsbook $50 BONUS BET! & $1,000 DEPOSIT BONUS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Blachowicz vs. Pereira Pick

The fight between the Polish Blachowicz and Brazilian Pereira is a matchup between two former UFC champions.

Pereira, a longtime kickboxer, has just a 7-2 MMA record despite being 36 years old. He briefly wrested the UFC middleweight championship from Israel Adesanya in November 2022 before losing it in the rematch six months later.

The 40-year-old Blachowicz, a former muay Thai world champion, is 29-9 in MMA. He won the vacant light heavyweight title in September 2020 with a TKO victory over Dominick Reyes before defending it against an undersized Adesanya (decision), who was attempting to become a two-division champion.

As with all Pereira fights, this one is not likely to go to the cards. Poatan has gone the distance just once in his eight career MMA bouts. That said, only three of his eight fights have finished in the first round. Blachowicz has considerably more decisions on his resume (16 of 39 MMA fights) and only one of his past 18 fights has culminated with a first-round stoppage (a KO win over Cory Anderson in 2020). He has gone at least to the third round in three of his past five fights and deep into the second in the other two.

Blachowicz vs. Pereira may not reach the judges' scorecards, but I am not expecting an early finish, either.

Pick: over 1.5 rounds (-145)

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $100! BONUS BETS! CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.