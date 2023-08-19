Sports

UFC 292 Betting Promos Bring Guaranteed Sportsbook Bonuses and More

By
UFC 292 betting promos
The best UFC 292 betting promos offer guaranteed sportsbook bonuses and fully-backed first bets. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
Sports Sports betting UFC DraftKings FanDuel

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

A massive MMA card goes down on Saturday night and we've compiled a list of the best UFC 292 betting promos. Our list includes a variety of offers, including a $150 guaranteed bonus you can lock-in by signing up with DraftKings Sportsbook.

$150 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

$150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

$1,250 BET ON CAESARS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

$1,000 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

$200 BONUS BETS

BET365

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Our picks for the best UFC 292 betting promos come with either a guaranteed sportsbook bonus or a first bet that's fully-backed with bonus bets. Each of these offers can be applied to any bout on the main card.

UFC 292 Betting Promos Bring Guaranteed Sportsbook Bonuses and More

There are five bouts on the main card for UFC 292. The action is set to begin at 10:00 PM EDT when Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz go head-to-head in a bantamweight bout. After that, Da'Mon Blackshear and Mario Bautista will enter the octagon for a bantamweight bout of their own. The third bout features a pair of welterweights as Neil Magny takes on Ian Machado Garry.

The co-main event will see Zhang Weili put her Women's Strawweight Title on the line against No. 5 contender Amanda Lemos. In the main event, No. 2 bantamweight contender Sean O'Malley will challenge the champion Aljamain Sterling. You can bet on any of these bouts with the UFC 292 betting promos listed below.

Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus and Stepped Up UFC 292 Parlay From DraftKings Sportsbook

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

First up on our list of UFC 292 betting promos is a bet $5, get $150 offer from DraftKings Sportsbook. This DraftKings Sportsbook promo will give new players who register through our links a 30x return on their first $5 wager win or lose. As such, you could wager $5 on any fighter to win, the method of victory, the total number of rounds in a bout and more. If your first bet wins, you'll get back your wager along with a cash profit. Win or lose, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bets ($150 total) to your account for use on other bouts.

DraftKings Sportsbook also has a tremendous in-app promo for MMA fans. The stepped up UFC 292 parlay promo will add a profit boost token to your account when you build a qualifying parlay bet. Building a 3-leg parlay comprised of UFC 292 markets will earn you a 20% boost. Each leg you add to the wager will increases the profit boost percentage, which can be maxed out at 100% with a 10+ leg wager.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose for UFC 292.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus and $1,000 No-Sweat Bet

$1,000 NO-SWEAT BET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (All Other Live States)

BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK (AZ, CO, IL, TN)

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has two new user offers on the market. The first offer, which is only available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois and Tennessee, is a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus offer. No matter how your first bet on UFC 292 finishes, you would earn $150 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager on the event.

The second FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer, which is available in a larger number of states, is a $1,000 no-sweat first bet. Players who register for this account via our links will get FanDuel's backing on their first cash wager. If the bet wins, you would collect a cash profit and FanDuel would refund your wager. However, if you were to wager $200 on Aljamain Sterling to win in the main event, but he loses, FanDuel would issue $200 in bonus bets to your account to use on other events this weekend.

Bet $5, get $150 in guaranteed bonus bets when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook in AZ, CO, IL or TN. Sign up for the latest FanDuel UFC promo code offer in any of the other live states for a $1,000 no-sweat first bet.

Caesars Sportsbook's Full Caesar Offer Comes With $1,250 Bet On Caesars and More

Caesars Sportsbook $1,250 FIRST BET 1,000 REWARD CREDITS & 1,000 TIER CREDITS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Caesars Sportsbook's offer is a massive one. In fact, the promo is so big it's been dubbed the "Full Caesar". Bettors who sign up with Caesars promo code NEWSWEEKFULL will receive a first bet up to $1,250 on Caesars. That means your first cash wager will earn you back up to $1,250 in bonus bets with a loss. You could, for example, wager $700 on Zhang Weili to win by knockout in the second round. If she does, you'd earn a sizable cash profit. If she doesn't, Caesars would add $700 in bonus bets to your account for use on the main event and more.

The Full Caesar also includes 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment experiences and dining at Caesars Hotels and Resorts. Tier Credits, meanwhile, add up over time and can unlock higher offer tiers in the Caesars Rewards program.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWEEKFULL for the Full Caesar offer, including a $1,250 first bet.

BetMGM Brings $1,000 First-Bet Offer, Fight Night Boost to UFC 292

BetMGM $1,000 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

BetMGM has a sizable first-bet offer of their own for prospective bettors. This BetMGM promo code offer will back your initial cash wager of up to $1,000 with bonus bets that will convey in a loss. What's notable about this offer, however, is that the bonus bets will convey as five separate bonus bets instead of a single bonus bet. With that in mind, it could make sense to wager on the first bout of the night between Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz. That would give you the ability to use cash winnings or bonus bets on the rest of the card.

Another great offer from BetMGM is available if you navigate to the promotions tab. There you'll find the 25% UFC parlay boost token offer. This will provide you with a 25% profit boost token when you build a UFC 292 parlay with odds of at least +400. The parlay must consist of at least three legs to qualify.

Lock-in a $1,000 first-bet offer when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK ahead of UFC 292.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus, 70% Multi-Sport Parlay From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $200 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Our final offer happens to come with the largest guaranteed bonus. If you are in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia, this promo is one that should absolutely be on your radar. Bettors who sign up with bet365 promo code NEWSXLM will be able to turn a $1 wager on any UFC 292 bout into a $200 guaranteed return in bonus bets. These bonus bets would then become eligible for use on other bouts and games this weekend.

If you want to find yet another way to win big, bet365 has you covered with their 70% multi-sport parlay promo. This offer will add a profit boost of up to 70% to your account for use on a qualifying parlay. In addition to UFC 292, Saturday's sports slate includes MLB and NFL preseason games. Combining qualifying markets from each could earn you a sizable profit with this offer.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets when you wager on any UFC 292 bout.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC