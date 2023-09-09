BET $50, GET NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE POINTSBET CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS CAESARS SPORTSBOOK CLAIM OFFER BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS BET365 CLAIM OFFER $1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER BETMGM CLAIM OFFER 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Each of the UFC Betting promos below will earn new players a significant offer. Be sure to read over the terms of each before deciding which UFC 293 sportsbook bonuses are best for you.

UFC Betting Promos: Claim the Best UFC 293 Sportsbook Bonuses

A critical thing to keep in mind ahead of UFC 293 is that you will have the ability to wager on any betting market in any of the main card bouts. This includes total rounds, method of victory and more. Let's dive into each offer:

Bet $50, Get $150 Fanatics Credit for NFL Jersey, UFC Merch of Your Choice With PointsBet

PointsBet NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE WITH $50 WAGER

The first offer on our list of UFC betting promos is a bet $50, get $150 Fanatics credit from PointsBet. There have been a ton of commercials running for this offer, which has been touted as a bet $50, get the NFL jersey of your choice promo. While it's true that you can secure the NFL jersey of your choice with this $150 Fanatics credit, it's worth noting that there are some UFC merchandise options available through Fanatics as well. Regardless, you'll earn a $150 Fanatics credit with a $50+ wager on any any UFC 293 bout. Plus, you can earn a cash profit if your wager wins.

Bet $50, get the NFL jersey or UFC merch of your choice when you sign up with PointsBet.

DraftKings Sportsbook Offers $200 Bonus Win or Lose

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS

DraftKings Sportsbook has a very straightforward bet $5, get $200 bonus bets offer for UFC 293. After signing up for an account via our links, your first $5 bet will trigger a $200 bonus, which will convey as eight $25 bonus bets that you can use on UFC 293. The bonus bets will also be eligible for use on the NFL, MLB, college football and more.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for use on any UFC 293 bout.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket With FanDuel Sportsbook

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET

FanDuel Sportsbook as a two-part bonus available to new players who register for an account. This comes in the form of a $200 return in bonus bets that will convey win or lose. Additionally, all players will receive a $100 discount for any NFL Sunday Ticket package. This year, Sunday Ticket is available through both YouTube and YouTube TV.

Bet $5, get $200 bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook's Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Win or Lose

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
Promo Code: NEWSWKGET

If you're looking for an ever guaranteed bonus, Caesars Sportsbook has you covered. Caesars is offering all new users who wager $50 or more a $250 guaranteed bonus. These bonus bets will hit your account as five separate $50 bonus bets. The first will convey after your first bet processes. The other bonus bets will hit your account one at a time each Monday over the next four weeks.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Bet $1, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus From Bet365

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME
Promo Code: NEWSXLM

The largest guaranteed bonus offer on this list comes by way of bet365. Players who sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM can earn a 365x return on their first $1 wager. This offer is available for use on any UFC 293 bout. The bonus bets you receive will also be available to use on the event, as well as NFL Week 1 and more.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets for the UFC 293 bout of your choice.

BetMGM's $1,500 First-Bet Offer for UFC 293

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
Promo code: NEWSWEEK

Of all the UFC betting promos on this list, BetMGM has the one with the highest upside. While BetMGM won't hand you a guaranteed bonus, they'll give you the highest backing of any sportsbook in the industry. Your first cash bet will earn you a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss. If you bet $200 on Israel Adesanya to win by KO/TKO, but he fails to do so, you'd receive five $40 bonus bets for use on other games this weekend.

Secure a $1,500 first-bet offer for UFC 293 when you sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK.

