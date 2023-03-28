UFC President Dana White has revealed who he thinks will be heading to the sport's Hall of Fame, and it is good news for Holly Holm.

The 41-year-old mixed martial arts fighter has had a stellar career, including taking down then-bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey with a second-round knockout in only her third fight in the Octagon.

White has waxed lyrical about Holm, who is nicknamed "The Preacher's Daughter," saying she is a shoe-in for the UFC Hall of Fame when she decides to hang up her grappling gloves.

That might not be any time soon though, as Holm is planning another run at the women's bantamweight title.

A former boxing champion and kickboxer, Holm has been fighting in MMA since she 2011.

At the UFC San Antonio press conference on Saturday, White said about Holm: "What's incredible about Holly Holm, is what does she mean to combat sports, period?

"Boxing Hall of Fame, she'll end up in the UFC Hall of Fame, she did kickboxing too."

White continued: "She's a very unique, incredible human being, let alone woman. She's somebody we'll absolutely, positively celebrate—all of her achievements in all combat sports. She's incredible, and one of the nicest human beings you'll ever meet."

Holm (15-6) made her Octagon debut at UFC 184 in February 2015 before defeating Rousey just a couple of fights later.

That career-defining moment was part of 10 straight wins that began her UFC career. Her record has since been 5-6. Holm is in the Top 5 of the women's bantamweight division and is on course to have another shot at the title.

White has faced a controversial start to the year after a viral video showed him slapping his wife, Anne, at a New Year's Eve party in Mexico.

Joe Rogan, who fought under White in UFC and is now the host of popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, insisted that he won't "say a bad word about him" despite the UFC boss being strongly criticized for raising his hands to his wife.

Speaking on his podcast, Rogan said: "That's why cronyism works, they weasel their way in. I will give you examples of it in my own life.

"If anybody ever comes to me with any kind of criticism of Dana White, I'm like 'you're going to the wrong guy.'

"That guy's my brother, I'll never say a bad thing about him."

Rogan continued: "If I didn't know him and he was some a****** who lived in some other country, I would probably talk s*** about him like I talk s*** about anybody.

"I love that guy to death and won't say a bad word about him.

"So, if you are coming to me for objective journalism about one of my friends, you've got the wrong person.

"I won't lie but I won't ever say anything negative about my friends."

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about UFC? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.