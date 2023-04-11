Sports

UFC Fighter Jorge Masvidal's Comments on Trump, Ron DeSantis Spark Debate

By
Sports Donald Trump Ron DeSantis UFC Dana White

UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal praised Donald Trump after being defeated at the Miami-Dade Arena on Saturday, with the former US president watching on from ringside.

Hometown fighter Masvidal, 38, is a vocal supporter of Trump, 76, and he bowed out of mixed martial arts with a loss to Gilbert Burns before taking the mic to try and lead the crowd in a chant mocking President Joe Biden.

During his post-fight interview with UFC President Dana White, Masvidal praised Florida governor Ron DeSantis just days after the fighter visited the businessman-turned-politician at his house in Mar-a-Lago.

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal, right, speaks with Joe Rogan as he announces his retirement after his loss to Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight bout during UFC 287 at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 8, 2023. Masvidal praised Donald Trump after being defeated on Saturday, with the former president watching on from ringside. Getty Images

Masvidal posted a clip on Twitter of him speaking from the ring following his final defeat, in which he pointed to Trump, who is out of shot, before declaring: "I just want to say, greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there. I love that guy!"

The fighter then went on to praise DeSantis, telling the crowd: "We also have the greatest governor of all time here in Florida. Let's keep Florida free and get 'Brandon' out of power on election day."

He then tried to lead the crowd in a chorus of "Let's go Brandon," but it didn't seem to get the vocal support he may have been hoping.

The chanting of "Let's Go Brandon" is in reference to Biden and was coined during a live TV interview being given by NASCAR driver Brandon Brown to NBC Sports reporter Kelli Stavast.

With the crowd chanting "F*** Joe Biden," Stavast described what was being heard as "Let's Go Brandon," and it soon became an internet meme that was then adopted by Republican supporters at rallies.

Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal reacts during his welterweight bout against Gilbert Burns of Brazil during UFC 287 at Kaseya Center in Miami on April 8, 2023. After his loss to Burns he took to the mic to try and lead the crowd in a chant mocking President Joe Biden. Getty Images

Masvidal's sentiments were not universally popular on social media, with many taking aim at the fighter.

One Twitter user commented: "Two Ls in one night is impressive"

Another referenced Trump's defeat to Biden in the 2020 presidential election, coupled with Masvidal being beaten again, writing: "Losers identify with other losers lol"

A third said: "Cringe as usual"

Read more

Others praised the UFC star, who finished his career with a 38-17 record, with one writing: "Haha great work. Crowd loved it as well. Tremendous work."

Another said: "This makes me happy. Real America."

On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges related to falsifying business records around hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump attends the UFC 287 mixed martial arts event at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on April 8, 2023. UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal called Trump the "greatest president in the history of the world" after his defeat at the event on Saturday. Getty Images

Do you have a tip on a sports story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about UFC? Let us know via entertainment@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC