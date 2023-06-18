UFO Crash '100 Percent' Covered-Up by U.S. Government, Congressman Says

Representative Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, is convinced that the United States government covered up an alleged UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947.

Burchett has been outspoken recently about the existence of extraterrestrials and accused the U.S. government of covering-up incidents related to UFOs, also known as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

The congressman commented on the way the military handled the alleged UFO crash in Roswell, dubbed as the "Roswell incident." The Office of the Secretary of the Air Force concluded in an investigation in 1994 that looked into the incidents in response to an inquiry by a General Accounting Office (GAO), according to an Air Force News Special Report. The GAO investigation looked into whether or not the U.S. Air Force or any federal agency kept information on the alleged crash and the recovery of the extraterrestrial vehicle and its alien occupants in July 1947.

The 1994 report concluded that the debris recovered was from an U.S. Army Air Force balloon-bore research project called MOGUL. It also said the alleged event is a widely publicized Air Force scientific achievement and debunked claims of "alien bodies" at Roswell. The Air Force explained that the "bodies" appeared to be Air Force members who died or were injured while on duty.

Representative Tim Burchett, a Tennessee Republican, is seen. Burchett is convinced that the U.S. government covered up an alleged UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico, in 1947. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

However, Burchett wasn't convinced with the Air Force's report and said on Saturday on Newsmax that military intelligence "is like congressional ethics [and that] it just doesn't exist."

"I do 100% [believe the U.S government is covering up] since 1947 Roswell, [Mexico]... the military said we've recovered a saucer and then the next day they dropped this poor officer out and claim he holds up a piece of a hot air balloon and says, 'No in fact it was a hot air balloon,' which apparently was a top secret program at the time and they've never would have disclosed it in any way," he said

The Air Force News Special Report explained that Air Force activities happened in two or three days in July 1947, and added that "aliens" seen in the New Mexico desert were actually anthropomorphic test dummies that were carried by high-altitude balloons for scientific research purposes.

"The 'unusual' military activities in the New Mexico desert were high altitude research balloon launch and recovery operations. Reports of military units that always seemed to arrive shortly after the crash of a flying saucer to retrieve the saucer and 'crew,' were actually accurate descriptions of Air Force personnel engaged in anthropomorphic dummy recovery operations," the report read.

Republican Rep. Tim Burchett believes the government covered up a UFO crash in Roswell, New Mexico in 1947. pic.twitter.com/2wbAGWCQCm — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Burchett made similar remarks earlier this week in reference to a January unclassified report published by the Office for the Director of National Intelligence (DNI). The term UFO was mentioned in the government report in favor of the label "unidentified aerial phenomena."

There were a total of 510 UAP sightings, according to the 2022 report, with the overall reported sightings increasing by 366 compared to the year prior. The vast majority of new sightings were categorized as "balloon-like entities," with others dismissed as clutter, such as plastic bags or drones.

Of the 171 remaining reported sightings, some "appear to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities, and require further analysis," according to the report.

"We've been covering this up since the 40s," Burchett recently told NewsNation and added that he doesn't "trust [the] government, [and] there's an arrogance about it, and I think the American public can handle it."

Newsweek reached out by email to the DNI public information office.