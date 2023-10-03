World

China Risks Economic Collapse With Taiwan Invasion Plans—UK Official

By
World China Taiwan United Kingdom Conservative Party

China's economy would be left in tatters if it took military action against Taiwan, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday.

Speaking on the margins of the Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester in northern England, Cleverly said the Foreign Office's approach toward China was pragmatic, and that security would trump economics if the two ever became incompatible.

The United Kingdon's top diplomat drew criticism from some corners of the Tory party in August when he became the most senior British official to visit Beijing in five years. Like Washington, London finds itself in the middle of a soft reset with Beijing after previous leaders took a harder line on China.

Cleverly stressed the need to engage with China in order to avoid misunderstanding or miscalculation—the same rationale adopted by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

"Disruption across the Taiwan Strait is everybody's business," Cleverly was quoted as saying at the side event hosted by The Spectator magazine.

Noting the significant amount of trade that passes through the Taiwan Strait, Cleverly said a conflict there would not only damage the global economy, but also would "collapse the Chinese economy and bring a number of other economies with it."

His American counter, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, made a similar case at a talk one year ago, citing seaborne commercial traffic through the strait and Taiwan's supply of high-end semiconductors.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
Britain's foreign secretary, James Cleverly, speaks on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference on October 1, 2023, in Manchester, England. At an event on margins of the Tory conference, Britain's top diplomat said China risked economic collapse if it attacked Taiwan. Carl Court/Getty Images

The Chinese government claims Taiwan, which it has never ruled, as its rightful territory and has repeatedly refused to rule out the use of force to bring it into the fold. Taipei rejects Beijing's assertion of sovereignty and has vowed to defend itself at all costs.

China has ramped up military activity around the democratically governed island just as Taipei's Western support has risen. Last month, Chinese air and naval forces centered on an aircraft carrier group carried out days-long drills in waters near Taiwan in the Pacific.

But Cleverly said the world's second-largest economy appeared vulnerable and was showing cracks, affording the U.K. and other nations more leverage than before. He told Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in their recent meeting that Britain and its allies were taking steps to reduce their trade with China, Cleverly said.

The message had a visible impact on Wang and his staff, the foreign secretary said.

China's embassy in London didn't return Newsweek's request for comment before publication.

