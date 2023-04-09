World

Video Shows Ukraine's AHS 'Krab' Howitzers Laying Waste to Russian Targets

By
Ukraine's military has shared footage of self-propelled AHS Krab howitzers being used on the front lines against Russian forces.

"Our soldiers quickly mastered Western equipment," the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces wrote on Facebook on Saturday. Warsaw sent 18 of the Krab self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine in May 2022. Ukraine's military has been using the artillery systems since the summer of 2022.

"The Krab self-propelled artillery system has shown itself well both in terms of aiming speed and firing range," the post by the General Staff, accompanying the video, read. "We have studied the resource and capabilities of these machines and are providing manufacturers with proposals for their improvement."

The footage shows Ukrainian servicemen loading and firing the howitzer, as well as clips of interviews with its operators in the field.

AHS Krab howitzer
A Polish AHS Krab howitzer takes part in a military exercise at the training range in Torun, February 23, 2023. Ukraine has been using the AHS Krab against Russian forces since the summer of 2022. WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images

On June 9, 2022, Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov said he was "happy" to announce that AHS Krab units "are ready to carry out combat missions at the front."

The 155mm tracked Krab howitzer has a maximum firing range of approximately 25 miles and a five-person crew. Weighing in at around 48 tonnes, it is designed to "suppress and destroy," according to its manufacturer, Huta Stalowa Wola.

It is primarily used against artillery batteries, key military infrastructure, mechanized and motorized units, and aircraft on landing grounds, the defense manufacturer added. Its main armament is a 155mm main gun barrel, with a burst rate of fire of three rounds per ten seconds, according to military service Army Technology. The howitzer is compatible with NATO-standard ammunition.

The General Staff said on Sunday that Russian forces had launched four missiles and 40 air strikes on Ukrainian territory over the past 24 hours. Moscow's forces were focusing their efforts on the areas around the Donetsk settlements of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Maryinka, the General Staff said, repelling more than 50 attacks in these regions.

On Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said a father and daughter had been killed in the city of Zaporizhzhia, to the southeast of the country, after the Kremlin's forces launched strikes.

Anatoliy Kurtev, the Zaporizhzhia city council secretary, wrote on Telegram that the mother had been hospitalized after a Russian rocket strike on the city.

"We express our sincere condolences to the relatives of the deceased husband and girl and wish the injured mother a speedy recovery," Kurtev wrote.

Moscow's forces continue to battle Kyiv's fighters in the embattled city of Bakhmut, the General Staff said.

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's defense ministry for comment via email.

