Ukraine Says Mystery 'Black Box' Operation Caused $700M Damage in a Month

A secretive Ukrainian operation dubbed "Black Box" caused Russia $700 million in damage from April to May this year, Kyiv's military intelligence agency, GUR, said on Monday.

Little is known about the mysterious project, but the GUR said in November 2022 that it is funded through donations, and is one of several joint operations launched by the military intelligence agency alongside the Come Back Alive foundation, which supports Ukraine's armed forces.

"More than $700 million is our next contribution to reducing the offensive potential of the enemy's army, demoralizing the fighting spirit and making him accept his defeat in this war," Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, said in a statement.

A Ukrainian soldier looks at flames after throwing a cocktail Molotovs during a self-defense civilian course on the outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, on March 4, 2022. The Russian army occupied on March 4, 2022 the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporozhie (south), the largest in Europe. DANIEL LEAL/AFP/Getty Images

Budanov said in November that the operation had caused millions of dollars in damage to Russia a month prior, and that its results "will definitely be reflected on the battlefield."

The GUR said Monday that the results of operation "Black Box" are evident both on Russian territory and throughout the regions Moscow's forces have seized in the full-scale invasion.

"During April-May 2023, the results of the project's work could be observed in logistics centers, transport hubs, in places where military equipment and manpower are concentrated, and on other targets," the military intelligence agency said.

Budnaov said no further details can be made public about "Black Box" at the moment.

"Together with benefactors and all concerned Ukrainians, we will continue influencing the combat capability of the enemy," Budanov said in November.

Strikes inside Russian territory have increased in intensity ahead of an imminent counteroffensive by Ukraine to recapture its occupied regions.

On May 3, two drones crashed into the Kremlin in Moscow. On the morning of May 30, Russia blamed Ukraine for a large-scale drone attack on Moscow. At least eight drones caused minor damage, it said. Ukraine has denied that it was responsible for the attacks.

Russian anti-Vladimir Putin militia groups have also crossed into the Belgorod region, near to the Ukrainian border, vowing to "liberate Russia from Putinism" and destroying Russian military equipment.

The Freedom of Russia Legion, formed weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine began, posted aerial footage and photos on its social media channels last week that it said showed the "'demilitarization' of Putin's army in the Belgorod region."

Ukraine has targeted ammunition warehouses and Russian military equipment throughout the conflict.

