World

Ukraine Creates 'Naval History' by Retaking Black Sea Oil Rigs: Expert

By
World Russia Ukraine Black Sea Crimea

Kyiv has said that it has reclaimed control of strategically vital gas and oil drilling platforms in the Black Sea that had been seized by Russia.

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) said in a Telegram post that GUR units had taken back control of the so-called Boyko Towers, located between Crimea and Odesa in the northwestern Black Sea.

One maritime expert told Newsweek that the move was a "major event" that could end the Russian Navy's ability to operate in that region of the Black Sea.

The GUR said on Monday that there was a battle between Ukrainian special forces on boats and a Russian Sukhoi-30 fighter jet, which was forced to retreat.

Ukraine's GUR
A screengrab from a video released by Ukraine's GUR military intelligence purports to show Ukrainian personnel approaching oil and gas platforms in the Black Sea. It said the facilities captured by Russia in 2014 had been seized. Screen from GUR Telegram channel

Ukraine said it took control of the "Petro Godovalets" and "Ukraine", drilling platforms, as well as the "Tavrida" and "Sivash" mobile rigs, which had been seized by the pro-Russian authorities in Crimea after Moscow's annexation in 2014.

Ukrainian military intelligence posted a 13-minute video of the operation on Telegram which appeared to show Ukrainian personnel approaching by boat and then boarding the platforms. Also captured were Russian unguided aircraft missiles and the "Neva" radar station, which can track the movement of ships, it added.

The video described how regaining control of the platforms "was of strategic importance." It added that as a result, "Russia has been deprived of the ability to fully control the waters of the Black Sea" which made Kyiv's goal of regaining Crimea "many steps closer."

The video has not been independently verified and Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email for comment on Ukraine's claims.

Yörük Işık, from the Bosphorus Observer maritime consultancy based in Istanbul, said this was a significant gain for Ukraine. "This is the end of any operational ability of the Russian Navy to operate in the northwestern Black Sea," Yörük Işık told Newsweek. "This is a major event."

"Ukraine is continuing to create naval history as a country with almost no navy, by making gains against a very established Cold War navy with very big ships."

With Ukraine's land-based missiles and use of sea drones that have made high-profile strikes in the Black Sea in recent weeks, Işık said, "there is no chance Russia can capture these back—we are seeing step by step, Ukraine is clearing the Black Sea to open it to maritime trade."

"This is another very important moment," he added as it would allow Ukraine to resume imports and exports, and not just the grain exports that have been restricted after Russia pulled out of a deal in in July to allow their safe passage through the Black Sea.

"Ukrainian ports can be open and international traffic can freely go back from Ukraine's Black Sea ports," he said, "this makes any further concessions to Russians to return to the grain deal even more senseless."

Located in the northwestern Black Sea, the platforms provide access to hydrocarbon resources. Like Snake Island to the west which Ukraine captured last year, the platforms can also serve as advanced bases for force deployment, helicopter pads, and the placement of long-range missile systems.

They were dubbed the Boyko Towers after the role that former Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuriy Boyko played in the purchase of the rigs in 2011 under pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych in a deal that has faced allegations of fraud, that Boyko denies.

British defense officials said in August there had been skirmishes around the strategically important gas and oil platforms operated by the Chernomorneftegaz company.

It said that since the start of the war, "Ukraine has struck several Russian-controlled platforms" and that both sides "have also periodically occupied them with troops."

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly claimed its forces had destroyed high-speed Ukrainian boats which contained troops seeking to land on the site although one incident was dismissed by Ukraine as a fake.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC