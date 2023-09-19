World

Ukraine Counteroffensive Map as Kyiv Advances in Bakhmut, Zaporizhia

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces are making gains an updated map shows, nearly four months into Kyiv's grinding counteroffensive.

Operations by Ukraine to reclaim occupied territory may have resulted in the "particularly severe degradation" of critical elements of Russian defense in the western Zaporizhia region, according to U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), which published the updated map on Monday. Meanwhile, in Bakhmut, in the eastern Donetsk region, recent Ukrainian advances may correspond with the similar degradation of defending Russian units in the area, the ISW said.

Kyiv's long-anticipated counteroffensive began in early June.

Newsweek has reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

ISW map
The Institute for the Study of War map from September 18 shows the state of Ukraine's counteroffensive. Operations by Ukraine to reclaim occupied territory may have resulted in the "particularly severe degradation" of critical elements of Russian defense, according to the ISW. INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF WAR

On Sunday, Ukraine announced that it had reclaimed the village of Klishchiivka near the industrial city of Bakhmut, which has seen some of the most intense fighting of the war. Days earlier, Kyiv said it had recaptured the nearby village of Andriivka.

The ISW noted that Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi said Monday that Klishchiivka and Andriivka were important elements of a Russian defensive line that Ukrainian forces had "breached," while another Ukrainian official said that the liberation of Klishchiivka will allow Ukrainian forces to control Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) supplying Russian troops grouping in the Bakhmut area.

Ukrainian servicemen of the Adam tactical group
Ukrainian servicemen are seen in a tank near the town of Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk region on May 7, 2023. Ukrainian forces are making gains an updated map shows, nearly four months into Kyiv's counteroffensive. SERGEY SHESTAK/AFP/Getty Images

This is "likely referring to Ukrainian forces' ability to establish fire control over the T0513 Bakhmut-Horlivka highway," the ISW said.

According to former Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Kyiv's forces have liberated 5.1 square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut direction in the past week.

The ISW said Ukrainian forces also conducted offensive operations in at least two sectors of the front and advanced in western Zaporizhia on Monday.

The think tank said geolocated footage published Monday indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced west of the city of Zaporizhia, while the Ukrainian General Staff and Maliar reported that Kyiv pressed ahead with its counteroffensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhia) direction, pushing Russian forces out of unspecified positions.

According to Maliar, over the past week, Kyiv's forces have liberated 5.2 square kilometers in the area, and have achieved unspecified successes east and south of the village of Robotyne, which Ukraine said it had recaptured in late August.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC