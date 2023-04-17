Ukraine's Counteroffensive Could Be Very Near

Ukraine's military is "stealthily" amassing forces in the northeastern Kharkiv region for a push in the contested Donbas, Russian media has reported, suggesting the long-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive could be in its initial stages.

Kyiv's forces are reinforcing units around the Kharkiv city of Kupyansk "to deliver a strike," according to Colonel Vitaly Kiselyov, named by the Tass state news agency as an military expert linked to Moscow-backed officials in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine.

Russian-backed separatists in Luhansk and Donetsk – collectively known as the Donbas – broke from the Ukrainian government in Kyiv in 2014, and the two regions have seen much of the heaviest fighting since the start of all-out war in 2022.

On April 14, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War think tank noted that Russian sources had described Ukrainian forces as continuing to "target rear areas" in Luhansk, with one Russian "milblogger" suggesting that Kyiv's fighters were "striking Russian military assets in rear areas in preparation for counteroffensive operations in the area."

Members of Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade defend an area near the front line on January 12, 2023, outside Kreminna, Ukraine. Russian state media has reported that Ukrainian units are preparing for a "strike" on the contested Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On Monday, Ukraine's General Staff of the Armed Forces didn't mention any Ukrainian offensive actions around Kupyansk, reporting that Russia had shelled a number of settlements along this axis and in Luhansk.

Newsweek has reached out to Ukraine's defense ministry for comment via email.

Western analysts and Kyiv officials have long suggested that Ukraine is planning on mounting a spring counteroffensive against Russian forces, although Ukraine's leadership has sought to keep the details a closely guarded secret.

Ukraine's deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar, has repeatedly called for media silence around Ukrainian counteroffensive operations. In early April, Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council secretary, Oleksiy Danilov, said that no more than five people had specific information about the upcoming offensive.

Speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the upcoming counteroffensive will see Ukraine regain control of previously held territory.

"We are very concentrated on the preparation of our counteroffensive, together with our partners and especially with the U.S.," he said.

In recent weeks, leaked Pentagon documents circulating online have purportedly revealed U.S. support and plans for a Ukrainian counteroffensive. Some of the documents were labeled "top secret," with many offering a snapshot of Ukraine's war effort as of the start of March. Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old U.S. air national guardsman suspected of being behind the leak, was charged over the weekend.

One document appeared to show a U.S. assessment that Ukraine would only be able to secure "modest territorial gains" in a spring counteroffensive.

Kyiv initially dismissed the documents as "virtual fake leaks," before Ukraine's defense minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said the files were "a mix of truth and falsehoods."

"There is a lot of information there which does not correspond with reality," Reznikov said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on April 11 that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had "reaffirmed the ironclad U.S. support and vehemently rejected any attempts to cast doubt on Ukraine's capacity to win on the battlefield."

For weeks, Russian officials have signaled that they are preparing for a counteroffensive. On March 24, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Kyiv's forces are "preparing for an offensive, everyone knows that."

"Our General Staff is calculating this and is preparing its own solutions," Medvedev told Russian media.

Russian forces are preparing for a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine, the ISW think tank said on Sunday. Moscow's forces have reportedly made defensive preparations for a counteroffensive in the annexed Crimean peninsula to the south of mainland Ukraine, which the Kremlin has controlled since 2014.

However, the Ukrainian counteroffensive may have been delayed by poor weather conditions and a lack of equipment to carry out a concerted push, The Washington Post reported on April 12.