Ukraine's Counteroffensive Pushing in Four Sectors: ISW

Ukrainian troops have pushed Kyiv's counteroffensive on "at least four sectors" of the front line with Russia, according to a new assessment.

Counteroffensive operations were largely concentrated in parts of the eastern Donetsk region and the southern Zaporizhzhia area, according to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War think tank on Saturday.

Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive has focused on these contested regions, which Russia has claimed as annexed. However, this is not recognized by the international community.

A Ukrainian soldier of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade fires towards Russian positions at the front line near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on June 17, 2023. Ukrainian troops have pushed Kyiv's counteroffensive on "at least four sectors" of the frontline with Russia, according to a new assessment. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Moscow said on Saturday that Ukraine's military efforts were focused on Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, which is supported by reports from Western analysts. On Sunday, the British Defense Ministry said the "most intense combat" was taking place in Zaporizhzhia, western Donetsk and around the embattled city of Bakhmut.

Ukraine has made "small advances" in these areas, the ministry said in a post to social media. Russia has carried out "relatively effective defensive operations" in the south, the government department added, but said both sides were racking up high casualty counts.

Russian losses are likely at the highest point since the "peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March," the British Defense Ministry continued. Ukraine's military said on Sunday that it had recorded 26 combat clashes over the previous day, and that Russian troops had concentrated their efforts on Bakhmut, and the Donetsk cities of Avdiivka, Lyman and Marinka.

Four companies of Russian troops were killed or wounded over the past 24 hours, the commander of Ukraine's Tavria grouping of forces said on Sunday.

On Friday, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, Hanna Maliar, said Russia was "moving additional units from other directions to the Bakhmut direction" as fighting continued across the east and south of the country.

"Practically in all areas and directions where our units advance in the south, they have tactical success," she said in a post to social media. Ukrainian forces are pushing in "several directions at once," Maliar added.

Ukraine had gained just over a mile of territory in several, unnamed areas, she said.

Ukrainian officials had been tight-lipped about the details of the counteroffensive in the run-up to its confirmation. Originally expected to take place in the spring months, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in June that Kyiv's military commanders were in a "positive mood" after Russia said the concerted push had begun.

But the counteroffensive is still in its beginning stages, with Ukraine testing Russia's defensive lines, experts previously told Newsweek.