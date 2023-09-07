Pentagon Chief Estimates Chances of Ukrainian Breakthrough by Year End

There is a "realistic possibility" Kyiv could break through the rest of Russia's defensive lines in southern Ukraine by the end of the year, according to the head of the U.S. military intelligence agency.

Kyiv has made "significant" progress in recent weeks, Trent Maul, the director of analysis at the Defense Intelligence Agency, told The Economist in a piece published on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the commander of Ukraine's Tavria group of forces, Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskiy, told British newspaper The Observer that Ukrainian forces "are now between the first and second defensive lines" around the Zaporizhzhia village of Robotyne, which has been a hotspot of fighting in the south over recent weeks.

But there is little certainty about just how well-fortified the remaining lines of Russian defenses will be. "There is a very big difference between the first and second line of defense," Tarnavskiy said, but Maul told The Economist that many of Russia's reinforcements are at the third line.

Kyiv said in late August that it had seized control of Robotyne back from the Kremlin. More than a week later, a Russian-backed official in Zaporizhzhia told Russian state television that Russian armed forces had "tactically abandoned" Robotyne.

Ukrainian soldiers stand on an armored personnel carrier (APC), not far from the front-line with Russian troops, in Izyum district, Kharkiv region, on April 18, 2022, There is a "realistic possibility" Ukraine could break through the rest of Russia's defensive lines in southern Ukraine by the end of the year, according to the head of the U.S.'s military intelligence agency. Anatolii Stepanov/AFP via Getty Images

Kyiv has been launching counteroffensive operations all along the front line, stretching down from eastern Ukraine to the southern, Russian-annexed regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. In recent weeks, attention has focused on progress in the south as analysts say Ukraine's efforts have yielded some success in the road to the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol and, ultimately, the Sea of Azov.

Geolocated footage showed that Ukrainian fighters have progressed along the trench line west of Verbove, a village just to the east of Robotyne, the Institute for the Study of War think tank said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Ukraine's General Staff said its forces had success south of Robotyne, and to the west of the neighboring village of Verbove. But in a statement also published on Thursday, Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces had "repelled 14 attacks" around Robotyne and Verbove over the past 24 hours.

Progress through southern Ukraine has been painstakingly slow, with extensive mines and thoroughly prepared Russian defenses holding up Kyiv's advance. More than three months into the counteroffensive efforts—which Ukraine has said it had hoped to begin earlier in the year—another set of obstacles could quickly come into Kyiv's path.

Scarce ammunition supplies and deteriorating weather conditions could trip up Kyiv's progress, Maul said, making the smashing up of Russia's defenses by the end of the year a "very difficult" goal.

As the months wear on, Ukraine's forces get closer to facing the country's muddy season, known as rasputitsa.

This presents an added risk to Ukraine's counteroffensive forces, as the Western-made main battle tanks may end up getting stuck in the quagmires, Marina Miron, a post-doctoral researcher at the War Studies Department at King's College London, told Newsweek.

Limited ammunition stocks have plagued Kyiv's counteroffensive efforts. The U.S. unveiled a new military aid package on Wednesday to send additional artillery supplies to Ukraine.

"We want to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs not only to succeed in the counteroffensive but has what it needs for the long term to make sure that it has a strong deterrent, strong defense capacity so that, in the future, aggressions like this don't happen again," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Newsweek has reached out to the Ukrainian General Staff for comment via email.