World

Sending F-16s to Ukraine Is for the Long Term, Says the White House

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Fighter jets

Sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will be a "long term project" to upgrade Kyiv's air force for the future, the White House has said.

"What this is really about is helping the Ukrainian Air Force become a more modern, more capable Air Force for the long term," U.S. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said in a media briefing on Friday, per Ukrinform, Ukraine's state news agency. Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment via email.

Ukrainians need to be "ready to defend themselves" along the "long border with Russia" in the future, Kirby said.

Ukraine has long called for Western-made fighter jets, which would be a significant upgrade for its Soviet-era force currently deployed against Russia. Although Kyiv's Western backers had balked at the prospect of sending U.S.-made F-16s, attitudes have changed in recent weeks.

F-16 Fighting Falcons
In this handout image provided by the U.S. Air Force, two F-16 Fighting Falcons begin to roll into position for a rapid descent during an Operation Noble Eagle training patrol March 16, 2004 over the San Francisco Bay, California. Sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine will be a "long term project" to upgrade Kyiv's air force for the future, the White House has said. Lance Cheung/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images

Several countries have come together to form an "international coalition" for fighter jets, and President Joe Biden has indicated the U.S. will support the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s.

However, no country has yet made the leap to directly committing F-16s to Kyiv. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said earlier in May that while training takes place in the coming months, the U.S. "will work with our allies to determine when planes will be delivered, who will be delivering them, and how many."

Experts say the provision of F-16s has always been a longer-term commitment to Ukraine's war against Russia than previous weapons and aid deliveries, such as Abrams and Leopard main battle tanks.

On Thursday, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, said that "everyone recognizes Ukraine needs a modernized Air Force," but added it would take "a considerable amount of time."

A senior French military official also told reporters that the jets were part of capabilities for Ukraine in the medium to long-term, according to the Associated Press.

"F-16s for Ukraine is about the long-term commitment to Ukraine," Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told the media on May 23, but added the fighter jets would not play a part in Ukraine's long-touted upcoming counteroffensive.

Read more

"As Russia's war against Ukraine has evolved, so too has U.S. military assistance," the U.S. State Department previously told Newsweek.

In late May, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told European media outlets that Kyiv's military would need around 100 Western fighter jets, the majority of which should be F-16s.

"My dream would be to have them for the end of the year," Reznikov said.

Experts indicated to Newsweek in May that any number of F-16s would make a difference for Ukraine, but between dozens and 100 competently-operated F-16s would make for a significant upgrade in Kyiv's capabilities.

Back in January, Ukraine had said it would need around 200 fighter jets to help guard its skies.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 09
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 09
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC