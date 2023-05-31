World

Ukrainian Forces Fire on Retreating Wagner Troops Leaving Bakhmut

By
World Russia Russia-Ukraine War Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces have inflicted casualties on Russian Wagner Group forces withdrawing from the city of Bakhmut, a spokesperson for Ukraine's armed forces has said.

Serhii Cherevatyi said clashes in the city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region have significantly decreased, but that Ukraine had killed 80 Wagner Group fighters and wounded a further 119 as they retreated from Bakhmut.

The Russian paramilitary group's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced in a video message on May 25 that Wagner mercenaries had begun their retreat from the embattled city of Bakhmut, and that they will completely withdraw by June 1, giving way to regular Russian units.

Ukrainian artilleryman
A Ukrainian artilleryman in position near Bakhmut. Fierce fighting continues in the city and its surrounding areas. Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine/Getty Images

Prigozhin's fighters had been involved in the bloody battle for Bakhmut since the summer in 2022. Their recent withdrawal came after Prigozhin released several videos aimed at Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, accusing them of intentionally depriving his fighters of ammunition.

Prigozhin said in an interview with pro-Moscow blogger Konstantin Dolgov published on May 23 that the Wagner Group had lost thousands of fighters in the battle for Bakhmut.

"Throughout the [Bakhmut] operation, I recruited 50,000 prisoners, of which about 20 percent died. Exactly the same number died as those who signed up through a contract," Prigozhin said.

The U.S. estimated in February that more than 30,000 Wagner mercenaries had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion.

"In recent days, we have seen a significant decrease in fighting, there were two to three clashes. This day there were none at all. The enemy continues to rotate, withdrawing the 'Wagner' group, replacing it with units of airborne troops and motorized infantry," Cherevatyi said on Ukrainian television, according to news outlet Ukrinform.

Cherevatyi said the withdrawal "has a depressing effect on those who take their place."

"Because they themselves have already taken part in a lot of fighting, this is the second or third group that comes in, plus they see the condition of the criminals from 'Wagner', plus we give them generous amounts of food on the way," he continued.

Read more

Cherevatyi said Ukraine's armed forces destroyed one armored personnel carrier, one drone, an anti-aircraft gun, two other vehicles and five ammunition depots in the recent fighting.

"We managed to break their combat potential, we managed to destroy the 'Wagner' criminal group, and all these bravura statements are just a latent surrender. [Prigozhin] is fleeing, leaving Bakhmut to preserve the remnants of his group," Cherevatyi added.

Russia last week celebrated the capture of Bakhmut, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected claims the industrial city is entirely under Russian control.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment via email.

Do you have a tip on a world news story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about the Russia-Ukraine war? Let us know via worldnews@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC