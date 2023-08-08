Ukrainians on Rubber Boat Destroy Russian Command Post in Night Raid Video

Ukrainian forces have released dramatic video they say shows an attack on a Russian command post in the south of Ukraine.

The night-time footage—originally released on the Telegram channel of the Hromadske Stugna Battallion and shared online—shows troops racing to get on a rubber boat as flames from an explosion can be seen on the shore.

"Special operation in the occupied part of the Kherson region," said the post, according to a translation. "The fighters of 'Stugna', together with the servicemen of the adjacent units, managed to destroy the command post of the occupiers and eliminate a significant part of the enemy personnel."

⚡️Special operation in the occupied part of the Kherson region. The 🇺🇦Ukrainian military from the "Stugna" battalion, together with servicemen from adjacent units, managed to destroy the command post of the 🇷🇺Russian military and eliminate a significant part of the enemy… pic.twitter.com/NNR0kGnREt — 🇺🇦Ukrainian Front (@front_ukrainian) August 7, 2023

The video has not been independently verified and neither its exact location nor its date were given but Kherson is located on the River Dnieper and the video, lasting two minutes and 44 seconds, appears to show a swift river getaway.

Amid the popping of gunfire and shouting, the clip shows troops racing to board the boat while one man can be heard counting them up to ensure they are all on board.

"Everybody is here, let's go," he shouts as the vessel races off.

Firing continues between soldiers on the boat and forces on the shore before the clip fades out.

The footage sparked a lively Reddit discussion, with the Ukrainian troops praised for their actions and congratulated for their use of flash suppressors, which reduce the visible signature of each shot.

A member of Ukraine's 128th Brigade takes part in a training exercise in southeastern Ukraine on August 2, 2023. A dramatic new video purportedly shows an attack by Ukrainian forces on a Russian command post in the south of Ukraine. Getty Images

"As a hunter, I know how unstable it feels to shoot from a boat, and that's under pleasant conditions," one Reddit user wrote.

Newsweek has contacted the Russian defense ministry for comment.

The Stugna unit consists of veterans from volunteer battalions who have fought Russian troops since Moscow's seizure of Crimea in 2014.

"Our ranks include soldiers who, at a crucial moment, left a peaceful life and dedicated themselves to the fight for the Motherland", it says on its website, according to a translation.

It comes as Ukraine's counteroffensive, which aims to retake Russian-occupied territory, enters its third month and Moscow continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine's Interior Ministry said at least seven people were killed and 67 injured in a Russian strike on Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast on Monday night. Among the injured were two children, 29 police officers and seven emergency workers.

Apartment buildings, private residences, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and administrative buildings were damaged in the strike in the center of the city.

Also on Monday night, Russian forces dropped four guided aerial bombs on the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, killing two civilians and injuring seven, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.