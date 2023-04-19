World

Ukraine Set To Unleash France's AMX-10 Tanks: 'Sniper On Wheels'

Ukrainian fighters are preparing to use AMX-10 RC "light" tanks on the battlefield against Russian forces, Kyiv has confirmed, dubbing the military vehicle a "sniper rifle on fast wheels."

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov confirmed that his country's marines had begun to use the AMX-10 "light" tank, which had been promised by Paris in early January. They are referred to as "light" tanks, although the AMX-10 RC is a wheeled armored fighting vehicle with a 105mm cannon and two 7.62 mm machine guns.

"We took it for a spin together with our warriors, and we agreed to call the AMX-10 the 'sniper rifle on the fast wheels,'" Reznikov wrote on Twitter, thanking French President Emmanuel Macron and Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

AMX-10 RC Light Tank
French army soldiers ride in an AMX-10 RC armored vehicle as they take part in a demonstration at the Eurosatory international land and air defense and security trade fair, in Villepinte, a northern suburb of Paris, on June 12, 2022. "We agreed to call the AMX-10 the 'sniper rifle on the fast wheels,'" Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. Emmanuel DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images

The French-supplied "fast, modern machines" are equipped with "powerful guns" to help Ukrainian forces with "liberating our territory," Reznikov added.

Lecornu told French lawmakers in mid-March that the "light" tanks had started to arrive in Ukraine. Le Figaro reported that Lecornu had not specified how many of the AMX-10s had already made their way to the front lines.

On January 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had communicated his thanks to Macron for the decision to send "light" tanks and Bastion armored personnel carriers to Ukraine, adding Paris was "intensifying work with partners in the same direction."

At the time, no other Western country had agreed to supply Ukraine with NATO-standard armored fighting vehicles.

Soviet-era tanks had already been sent by several countries to Ukraine, but shortly after France's decision, the U.K., U.S. and Germany announced they would send Western main battle tanks to Kyiv. Main battle tanks, such as the Leopards, Challenger 2s and M1 Abrams since committed to Ukraine, have different functions and uses compared with infantry fighting vehicles. However, France has refused to send its Leclerc main battle tank to Ukraine, although French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said Paris was considering the possibility back in January.

On January 13, the French defense ministry said the AMX-10s would be delivered to Ukraine within two months, with Ukrainian operators receiving training on the "light" tanks.

On January 6, the U.S. Defense Department confirmed it would send 50 of its Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, which was then increased later that month. As of the beginning of April, the U.S. has sent 109 Bradleys to Ukraine.

The previous day, U.S. President Joe Biden had told the media that Washington must "do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression."

In a joint statement released on January 5, the White House had said that the U.S. would provide Bradleys, and Berlin would equip Ukraine with its Marder infantry fighting vehicles.

To date, Germany has sent 40 Marder fighting vehicles to Ukraine, along with its associated ammunition.

