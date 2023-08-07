Ukraine Map Shows Attacks on Crimean Bridges Target Key Logistical Artery

Ukrainian forces have launched new strikes on two arterial roads connecting the Crimean Peninsula to occupied southern Ukraine, as Kyiv's units continue to push their slow counteroffensive against entrenched and resolute Russian defenders.

Two bridges in northern Crimea were targeted by Ukrainian long-range strikes on Sunday, according to local occupation authorities. Both are on or close to the vital M18 highway running from the southern Crimea coast, through the city of Simferopol, and up to Melitopol in occupied southern Ukraine.

The M18 is one of only two highways connecting Crimea with southern Ukraine, along with the M17 on the west of the peninsula, and attacks on the critical route complicate Moscow's efforts to resupply its forces in Ukraine from Russia.

Kherson Oblast occupation administration head Vladimir Saldo said that the bridge spanning the Henichesk Strait—which connects the city of Henichesk with the Arabat Spit on Crimea's eastern Sea of Azov coast—was targeted by 12 Ukrainian missiles on Sunday. Saldo claimed that nine of the projectiles were intercepted by Russian air defenses.

This Institute for the Study of War map published on August 6, 2023 shows the location of Ukrainian strikes on two bridges in Russian-occupied Crimea. Kyiv's forces are targeting logistics routes on the peninsula in an effort to erode the fighting strength of Russian forces in southern Ukraine. (Source: Institute for the Study of War and AEI's Critical Threats Project)

Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels shared images of purported serious damage to the structure, with the roadway holed and part of the bridge collapsed.

Sunday also saw fresh strikes on the Chonhar road bridge, a chokepoint on the M-18 highway connecting the Crimean supply hub of Dzhankoi to occupied Melitopol in southern Ukraine. The bridge has been targeted by Ukrainian Storm Shadow cruise missiles in recent months as part of Kyiv's effort to degrade Russian military capabilities in southern Ukraine.

"The enemy launched a missile strike in the area of the Chonhar bridge in the north of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov, the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, wrote on Telegram. "One hit, part of the missile was hit by air defense."

Aksyonov reported that repair work is underway on the bridge. In the meantime, all traffic is being rerouted along the M-17 and T2202 highways, the Institute for the Study of War wrote in its Sunday bulletin.

The ISW noted the significant potential impact of the strikes to Russian ground lines of communication (GLOCs) in Crimea and southern Ukraine.

"The extent of the damage to the bridge across the Henichesk Strait is likely forcing Russian forces to redirect military traffic from the Arabat Spit to longer western routes between occupied Crimea and occupied Kherson Oblast," the think tank wrote.

Rerouting traffic along the M-17 in northwestern Crimea, the ISW added, means that "most if not all Russian road traffic between Crimea and Kherson Oblast will have to pass along or very close to one 20km [12-mile] section of the M-17 between Ishun and Armyansk. This major bottleneck in Russian GLOCs will likely pose significant disruptions to logistics and chances for delays and traffic jams."

Heavier Russian use of highways in the northwest of the peninsula may also put traffic at higher risk of Ukrainian attacks, the ISW said. "Russian GLOCs along the T2202 northwest of Crimea—especially routes along primary and trunk roads south of Nova Kakhovka—are closer to Ukrainian positions in upper Kherson Oblast and in many cases within artillery range of the Ukrainian-held western bank of the river."

A woman poses for pictures with two veteran sailors in front of the Sunken Ships Monument in Sevastopol, occupied Crimea, during Russia's Navy Day celebrations on July 30, 2023. The peninsula is now regularly targeted by long-range Ukrainian weapons amid Kyiv's counteroffensive operation. STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images

"Russian forces likely can reduce risks from Ukrainian indirect fire in this area by taking slower and less efficient village roads northeast of Chaplynka, but at the cost of slower and more complicated logistics support."

Ukraine's slow counteroffensive in the south and east of the country has been paired with deep strikes on key Russian command and logistical targets. Ukrainian officials have repeatedly said they intend to erode the ability of Moscow's troops to continue their stubborn defense of occupied regions.

"Ukrainian strikes on bridges along critical Russian GLOCs are a part of the Ukrainian interdiction campaign focused on setting conditions for future decisive counteroffensive operations," the ISW wrote.

Late last month, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Kyiv's "main task" is "weakening the enemy's ability to defend itself."

"Dozens of ammunition depots are destroyed every week, hundreds of Russian soldiers are decimated per day, their equipment [is destroyed]," she said. "We already see signs that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the enemy to resist. And our defenders are full of strength to move forward."

Newsweek has contacted the Russian Defense Ministry by email to request comment.