World

Ukraine Map Shows 'Limited Gains' Near Bakhmut

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Ukrainian Military Bakhmut Donetsk

Ukrainian troops made incremental advances in the Donetsk region Tuesday as Kyiv's counteroffensive pushes onward, according to an assessment from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Kyiv launched its offensive aimed at reclaiming Russian-occupied land in eastern and southern Ukraine on June 4 and has since successfully liberated over a dozen villages in the region.

Ukraine Map Shows 'Limited Gains' Near Bakhmut
A member of Ukraine's SPG-9 anti-tank recoilless gun crew prepares for firing onto Russian positions near the occupied Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on August 14, 2023, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Maps compiled by the Institute for the Study of War show that Ukraine made small gains toward Bakhmut in the past few days. Roman Chop/Global Images Ukraine via Getty

Geolocated footage examined by ISW, a U.S.-based think tank, found that Ukraine made "limited gains" between Monday and Tuesday near Kurdyumivka, a settlement roughly eight miles southwest of Bakhmut. Kyiv's troops also advanced just south of the settlement of Mayorsk, around 13 miles southwest of Bakhmut.

Russia's offensive near Bakhmut did not result in "any confirmed gains" in the past 24 hours, reported the ISW. The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported that Moscow made several unsuccessful attacks north and northwest of the city.

Ukraine Advances Near Bakhmut September 11
This map from the Institute for the Study of War on Thursday shows Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region. INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF WAR

Ukraine also reportedly advanced near Donetsk City on Monday and are in control of the village of Opytne, although Deputy Ministry of Ukrainian Defense Hanna Malyar said that fighting in the region remains fluid. ISW noted, however, that several Russian sources claimed that Moscow successfully pushed back against Ukraine's attacks in the Opytne region and remains in control of the village.

Russia also did not make any confirmed gains in the outskirts of Avdiivka in recent days despite several reported attacks, said ISW.

Ukraine Advances Near Donetsk City September 11
A map from the Institute for the Study of War on Thursday shows Ukrainian counteroffensive advances around the Donetsk region. INSTITUTE FOR THE STUDY OF WAR

Newsweek was unable to independently verify ISW's reports and reached out to the Russian Ministry of Defense via email for comment.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported on its Facebook page that there were over 30 combat clashes with Moscow over the past day. Kyiv also reported that Russia launched 10 missiles and 53 airstrikes during that time.

"Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions of Russian occupation troops there are dead and wounded among civilians, destroyed residential buildings, damaged civilian infrastructure," read the post.

U.S. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has estimated that Ukraine's forces only have about a month left to try to drive out Russian troops before winter weather impacts Kyiv's counteroffensive progress. While speaking to the BBC over the weekend, Milley said that Ukraine was "plugging away with steady progress" against Russia's fortified front line.

"There's still a reasonable amount of time, probably about 30 to 45 days' worth of fighting weather left, so the Ukrainians aren't done," Milley said. "They haven't finished the fighting part of what they're trying to accomplish."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC